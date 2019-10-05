WARRENSBURG — As the sun rose over the Adirondacks on Saturday, temperatures hovered just below 40 degrees. And as thousands and thousands of eager treasure hunters began packing both sides of Warrensburg’s Main Street, some donned winter parkas, hats and gloves for the opening day of the mountain town’s annual garage sale.
Still, it didn’t take long for the fall sun to make it a near-perfect fall day, seeming to draw even larger crowds than previous years.
“It’s because it isn’t raining,” one woman looking at vinyl records said. “Other years we had such bad weather.”
With traffic on Main Street often at a standstill in either direction, shoppers got a chance to check out the more than 500 vendor offering from their cars, plotting where they would go once a parking space opened up.
Lining a near three-mile stretch going past both the north and south town borders, vendors had something for just about everyone at the “2019 World’s Largest Garage Sale.”
There were rusty old farm tools for hanging on walls and tables upon tables of new tools, trinkets and small parts. There were delicately handcrafted pieces of art, gently used and vintage furnishings, lots of vintage glass and china, bikes, old and new, tires, old and new, wool socks and work jackets for a bargain.
“I just paid $40 for a $130 jacket,” one man said to his wife. “Look, the tag is still on.”
How about a bag of homemade dog cookies? Or venison? Or deep-fried Oreos?
Sponsored by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, the annual event attracts nearly 75,000 people each year. And the two-day sale also runs on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with free parking at the Warrensburg Fairgrounds and a shuttle ride to downtown. Although others in prime downtown locations are charging $10 for a full day of parking.
Frank Scarpone, who comes to the sale each year from Manchester, Connecticut, is an old hand and offering a good bargain for his varied collection of vintage records, wooden shutters, stars and iron pieces from Mexico and other unusual artistic creations.
“These are selling like hotcakes,” he said, pointing to a variety of hand-crafted items from Mexico.
But mid-sentence, he’s back to work.
“Hey, repeat customers get a special deal,” he said when a woman asks him the price of large hand-carved wooden dice.
“$20 each,” he said.
And the woman, Lauren Thoelen, asked how much for three.
Scarpone gave her a price and she makes a counter-offer.
“I’m a repeat customer,” Thoelen said.
“Ok, hold on,” Scarpone said, moving closer, now ready to deal.
She bought three.
Then there is Mark Anthony, sitting on a stool right in the middle of lush vintage carpets from around the world.
“This one is from 1890,” he told a woman, quoting $395 for the three by five rug.
“Oh,” she said.
“I take credit cards,” he said.
“I safely only brought cash.”
According to Anthony, the rugs are all handmade and come from Persia, Russia, Afghanistan, the Khyber Pass.
“These are from Brimfield Rugs in Waltham, Mass.,” he said. “Here they are from $40 to $2,000. In the store they are five and 10 times as much.”
Seventy-seven Lawrence Burdick of Thurman was at the sale with tables he handcrafted from the wood he collects on his 10 acres in Thurman.
“I get the wood in September or October and it dries through the winter,” he said, adding that he started making the tables in 2006 after his wife wanted a sofa table. “I said, I can make that, and that one table turned into a hobby.”
Past noon, things were really ramped up with the scent of foods frying and live music and worn-out shoppers sitting on stone walls and rocks, comparing their finds of the day.
Wagons carried kids, dogs and treasures and the lines at the food stands were nearly a block long as vendors chopped bushels of onions and potatoes and families shared large bowls of fries and onion-topped sausages.
“Did you try this?”
“Hey, I need to find out how much that Elvis thing is worth.”
And so the sale continued.
