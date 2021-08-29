Fair, mixing fun and serious activities, wraps up after 7-day run

EASTON — Hog Diggity Dogs’ black and white standard poodles wowed the crowd at the Washington County Fair by soaring over a set of aluminum hurdles, some of the dogs making a broad jump of more than 6 feet.
Tiny Twiggy made the crowd laugh by scampering under the barriers’ lower bars, Zoe the Pomeranian stepped delicately over them, and shaggy Dallas just shoved the hurdles over with his paw.
Sheldon the hog “sang” by grunting on cue and on key into a microphone in return for Oreo cookies. Addie and Sally, a pair of dromedary camels, followed trainer Colleen Pages’ signals as they trotted around the show ring and stood on a pair of benches. Zoe walked easily on her hind legs, then her front legs. Dallas made a daring crossing on a high wire. Twiggy ended the show with a spectacular jump from a platform into trainer Hans Klose’s arms.
Hog Diggity Dogs was a new show this year at the Washington County Fair, which concluded Sunday after a seven-day run.
The show was just across Bluebird Road from the ever-popular racing pigs and dachshunds and next to the tent of its sponsor, BOCES CTE.
Klose, who is based in Arcadia, Florida, already had connections in the region.
“I performed at the Great Escape when I started performing on my own in 2004 or 2005,” Klose said. “The area is nice and I made a lot of good friends.”
The small dogs in his show all come from shelters, Klose said.
Dallas, the high-wire dog, was returned to the shelter three times before Klose took him because the new owners couldn’t handle him.
“He has endless energy and he’s basically fearless,” Klose said. “For us, he’s perfect.” Breeders offered him the poodles.
“They’re not quite show quality,” Klose said, but smart and eager — and good jumpers.
Sheldon was a rescue with another hog from a meat farmer. Klose got them at two months old and 35 pounds. They’re now 8 years old and weigh about 700 pounds, Klose said. The camels are from Colleen Pages’ family, which raises and trains them.
“She grew up with (camels),” Close said.
Klose studies his animals before deciding what they’ll do in the show.
“Every animal is different,” he said. “The tricks are based on their personality and physicality. Zoe naturally goes on her back legs. Twiggy likes to jump.”
Klose lives with 19 animals, including retired dogs and a retired pig “who just hangs out,” he said. “It is a commitment.”
There were no shows last year and this year’s season didn’t start until May because of COVID, Klose said. He got his commercial driver’s license and “drove a semi for about a year to feed the animals. I put my animals first. They eat before I do.”
Along with the fun at the performances, Klose slips in some education about animals.
“I try to make kids happy,” he said. “It’s very important for kids to see live animals. Many kids are only seeing animals on TVs and computers. You can’t get that experience from a video screen.”
Vaccination clinics
COVID-19 cases were going up in Washington County in the weeks before the Washington County fair started, said Adrienne Hamilton, a paramedic with the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad.
Earlier in the summer, “we weren’t transporting as many possible COVID cases,” Hamilton said. “That’s increased in the last two or three weeks.”
Hamilton was at the fair Saturday with CVRS EMT Joyce Wilcox to offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to fairgoers. The clinic, held in a meeting room in the fair office building, was a collaboration with the rescue squad, Washington County Public Health and the county Department of Public Safety.
In a previous clinic at the fairgrounds on Thursday, they administered 26 shots in seven hours.
“Today’s not too busy yet,” Hamilton said. “We’re here until 6.”
The hope was that traffic would pick up, given that Saturday is traditionally the fair’s busiest day.
Statewide, 66.9% of the total population has received at least one shot. Washington County is behind with only 59.3%, according to the state Department of Health’s vaccine tracker website.
During fair week, covidactnow.org ranked the county’s risk level as high, above Saratoga, Warren, and Rensselaer counties, where it was only substantial.
The fair tends to attract a rural, conservative-leaning population that, according to surveys, is less likely to be vaccinated. During fair week, almost no one on the grounds, including visitors, staff, vendors and exhibitors, wore masks or seemed to pay much attention to distancing, even in crowded buildings or in lines.
“It’s been tough getting people out” for vaccinations, Hamilton said.
People who have rolled up their sleeves told her they were concerned about their safety and their family’s.
“Now some have to get it for work,” she said.
Hamilton thought the reluctance to be vaccinated is “just a hesitancy. People are unsure of it. But we’ve been giving it for eight months with not a lot of bad reactions or bad side effects.”
About 33,000 people out of 61,000 in the county are fully vaccinated, she said.
COVID “is definitely out there,” Hamilton said. “People need to be careful.”