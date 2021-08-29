Fair, mixing fun and serious activities, wraps up after 7-day run

Statewide, 66.9% of the total population has received at least one shot. Washington County is behind with only 59.3%, according to the state Department of Health’s vaccine tracker website.

During fair week, covidactnow.org ranked the county’s risk level as high, above Saratoga, Warren, and Rensselaer counties, where it was only substantial.

The fair tends to attract a rural, conservative-leaning population that, according to surveys, is less likely to be vaccinated. During fair week, almost no one on the grounds, including visitors, staff, vendors and exhibitors, wore masks or seemed to pay much attention to distancing, even in crowded buildings or in lines.

“It’s been tough getting people out” for vaccinations, Hamilton said.

People who have rolled up their sleeves told her they were concerned about their safety and their family’s.

“Now some have to get it for work,” she said.

Hamilton thought the reluctance to be vaccinated is “just a hesitancy. People are unsure of it. But we’ve been giving it for eight months with not a lot of bad reactions or bad side effects.”

About 33,000 people out of 61,000 in the county are fully vaccinated, she said.

COVID “is definitely out there,” Hamilton said. “People need to be careful.”

