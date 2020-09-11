Fact-checking ads by Cobb, Stefanik

Attack ads released this week by the North Country’s incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and challenger Tedra Cobb each accuse the other of “silence” on the deaths of certain Americans, tying that silence to a high-profile leader of each one’s political party.

Here are the facts, the erroneous claims and the whole story behind these two ads.

Cobb’s ad says Stefanik, a Republican from Schuylerville, has been silent on intelligence reports that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. Cobb, a Democrat from Canton, said the congresswoman is more concerned with protecting President Donald Trump than protecting U.S. soldiers. Cobb’s implication here is that Trump is too close to Russian politics to criticize them, and that Stefanik is too close to Trump to criticize him.