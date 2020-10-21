Fact check: What the NY-21 candidates got right, wrong during first debate

Rep. Stefanik has repeatedly spoken about the allegations and has maintained that they are inaccurate, unverified claims. The information was made public after it was leaked to The New York Times, and Rep. Stefanik has said a number of times that she does not believe it’s appropriate for an elected official, with a seat on the House Intelligence Committee, to speak about what she’s termed “unverified, and frankly illegal leaks.”

Ms. Cobb pre-emptively addressed Rep. Stefanik’s position that the intelligence is unverified.

“What Elise Stefanik will say is that it’s disputed or it’s inaccurate, except that she’s not telling you that the CIA has clearly said that there is credible evidence there,” she said.

“They didn’t say that, keep trying,” Rep. Stefanik interjected.

According to a report by NBC News, federal officials said in July they had “moderate confidence” in the veracity of the bounty program. In the intelligence world, “moderate confidence” means analysts found the claim plausible, but not certain.