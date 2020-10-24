Facing a loss in revenue, Association for Mental Health forges ahead

At a time when its services are needed more than ever, the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health has experienced a drop in revenue, forcing the non-profit agency to reduce services and cutback on future plans.
The organization, which provides about 1,200 people with a range of social services, including housing, transportation and psychiatric care, is feeling the effects of two reduced payments of 20% from the state, made necessary because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Andrea Deepe, the organization’s CEO.
On top of the reduction in state aid, the organization recently lost more than $60,000 in legal fees it can’t recoup as it fended off a lawsuit seeking to stop construction on a 29-unit apartment complex at 47-50 Cooper St. in Glens Falls that will provide housing for the homeless and mentally ill. The case was dismissed and the apartment complex is expected to be completed early next year.
“The two of them hitting us at the same time, and without any guarantee of the withhold of New York state returning to us or not even knowing if the withholds will continue, has caused us to go back to the drawing table and figure out how we are going to ensure our services go forward,” Deepe said.
Deepe said the organization has no reserve funds it can fall back on because it is a nonprofit that already operates on a tight budget. The organization relies heavily on funding it receives from the state’s Office of Mental Health.
But with the state facing its own revenue shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been forced to slash spending where possible or delay scheduled payments for the foreseeable future. Schools and local municipalities have also experienced a financial stress due to canceled or delayed payments.
The cuts have meant the loss of “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in expected revenue, which has forced the organization to put a number of future plans on hold and explore other avenues to provide resources to those in need, Deepe said.
“We’ve been in the works of developing several new programs and services within our four departmental areas, but unfortunately because of all these monetary constraints we’ve actually had to put them on hold,” she said.
The organization has tried to fill the budget hole wherever possible by applying for grants made available through the federal CARES Act and other funding sources.
There have been no layoffs or furloughs, but the organization's future funding remains unclear.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has only exacerbated the need for mental health services, which have become more difficult to provide because of the budget woes, Deepe said.
“In a nonprofit social services world, we’re used to operating much leaner … so when you start asking us to do more with less, it really puts a lot of strain on both the staff and the individuals we serve,” she said.
There’s been an uptick in the number of people experiencing depression and anxiety since the pandemic hit, and other needs, like housing and treatment services for those battling substance abuse issues, are not going away, Deepe said.
She added that a small portion of those needs will be addressed once the Cooper Street facility opens next year, but there’s still work that will need to be done.
But plans to build similar facilities are now on hold.
“That need is not going to stop with Cooper Street opening its doors, so obviously we don’t want to have a delay in being able to look at other propositions and building more opportunities for people to be able to gain some sort of home for themselves,” Deepe said.
The housing project was the subject of a year-long lawsuit filed by MMSI Properties, a real estate holding company belonging to Elizabeth Miller, who owns Miller Mechanical Services, a complex that stretches between Walnut Street and Cooper Street in Glens Falls.
Miller, who did not return a request seeking comment, filed the lawsuit shortly after the housing project was approved by the city's Planning Board last year.
She argued the board erred in its judgment in approving the residential project in a part of the city zoned for light industrial use and claimed the project would strain the city’s mental health services.
The case was dismissed on Oct. 14.
But the legal fees associated with the case were the equivalent to “pouring salt in the wound,” Deepe said.
Additional plans for the facility, including an outdoor playground, raised gardens and a basketball court, have been scrapped because of the lost money.
“Unfortunately, put all those together and it’s quite a lot that we had to cut specifically out of Cooper,” she said.
The organization has explored ways to regain the legal fees associated with the case, but is now focused on finding grants and other funding sources to address its financial shortfalls, Deepe said.
But grants are difficult to come by because of the pandemic, and a stigma surround mental health services has made securing donations difficult in the past.
Deepe said she is hoping people will understand the need for such services and help the organization fill its budget gap so it can continue to provide services to those who need them.
“It will be hard, but we will continue to build on what we’ve been doing and keep moving forward,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
