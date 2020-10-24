Facing a loss in revenue, Association for Mental Health forges ahead

But with the state facing its own revenue shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been forced to slash spending where possible or delay scheduled payments for the foreseeable future. Schools and local municipalities have also experienced a financial stress due to canceled or delayed payments.

The cuts have meant the loss of “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in expected revenue, which has forced the organization to put a number of future plans on hold and explore other avenues to provide resources to those in need, Deepe said.

“We’ve been in the works of developing several new programs and services within our four departmental areas, but unfortunately because of all these monetary constraints we’ve actually had to put them on hold,” she said.

The organization has tried to fill the budget hole wherever possible by applying for grants made available through the federal CARES Act and other funding sources.

There have been no layoffs or furloughs, but the organization's future funding remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has only exacerbated the need for mental health services, which have become more difficult to provide because of the budget woes, Deepe said.