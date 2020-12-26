Death came alone this year.

As COVID-19 swept through nursing homes and snatched breath from people in hospital emergency departments, families were kept away.

To keep them safe from the virus, and to keep the heath care workers safe, family members had to watch their loved ones die through glass. The lucky ones got to stand outside a window, where some families stood vigil for days. The less lucky had to say their goodbyes through flickering video on a cellphone. And some only learned of a death when a doctor called them afterward.

“It was heart-wrenching,” said Chris-Anne Mumblo of watching her mother-in-law die through a window. “We were forced to watch her suffer and say goodbye through a window, watching as she drew her last breaths.”

Even worse, Midge Mumblo died without family even outside the window.

“We had left earlier and she left us when no one was there. In a different time someone would have been there around the clock holding her hand, telling her it was OK. Telling her she had been the most amazing mother and we loved her,” Mumblo said.

In total, 54 people have died so far throughout Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

+15 Faces of loss Here are some of the 54 people in the region who died of coronavirus this year.

But the novel coronavirus hit the area unevenly as it spread this year, killing people at a 4% fatality rate in Warren County but only at a 0.6% rate in northern Saratoga County. Washington County endured a 2% fatality rate.

The difference was where the virus met its victims. In Warren County, it spread through multiple nursing homes, killing 27 residents, as well as five people who resided in assisted living facilities. Three people were living independently before they caught the virus, which killed elderly nursing home residents at a 25% fatality rate.

In Washington County, the virus was kept to just one unit at one nursing home, where 11 people died directly from the virus and two others died of the virus and other health issues.

In northern Saratoga County, the virus spread widely but mostly among younger, healthier people. Only six people died out of 717 cases.

The first person to die locally was a 95-year-old Moreau woman, who died at Glens Falls Hospital on March 27.

On April 12, the first Warren County person died: Donald Nieradka, 84, a North Creek man who had tried to be careful, going only to the grocery and the gas station, but caught the virus anyway. At the time, most people were not wearing masks, and were using hand sanitizer on the belief that the virus spread mostly through surfaces. Later, scientists learned it was airborne.

After families said goodbye at a distance, they could not gather for funerals or large burials, taking away another comfort from the crushing grief.

“The funeral was terrible,” said Karen Hicks of Hartford, whose mother, Claire Hamilton, died of coronavirus.

Only Hamilton’s four children were allowed to be present for the funeral.

“And we couldn’t hold each other,” said Hicks’ sister Ruth Clark, also of Hartford. “It was hard because we couldn’t hug each other.”

And then grieving families had to watch as people — including neighbors and colleagues — dismissed the virus as an overblown hoax. Nationwide, many people have even said that the virus has “only” killed people who were elderly or sick, as if that made their deaths acceptable. It was salt in the wounds for some grievers.

COVID timeline March 7: First known case in the area; a pharmacist at the CVS in Glens Falls tests positive. March 14: All local schools close and pivot to virtual learning after spring break. March 27: The first to die, a 95-year-old Moreau woman, passes away at Glens Falls Hospital. April 12: The first Warren County person dies: Donald Nieradka, 84, a North Creek man. April 15: Anna M. Dow, 92, of Gansevoort, is the first to die at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Twenty residents at the home died and 55 recovered. April 27: About 150 nursing home residents throughout the region are sick with the virus at five different facilities. June 3: Hair stylists and retail stores are allowed to reopen. June 8 and 9: Fort Hudson is declared free of coronavirus infections. In the end, 30 residents recovered and 11 died. Glens Falls Center is declared free of coronavirus the next day. June 17: Phase III of reopening begins for the Capital Region, which allows indoor dining. July 1: Indoor and outdoor recreation are allowed to reopen, but most open weeks later. Sept. 8: Schools begin to reopen for in-person classes. Nov. 25: Cases begin to rise sharply again, and more deaths occur, beginning in Saratoga County. Dec. 23: The most recent death, a person in their 70s who lived in a nursing home in Warren County.

“The sad part now is it’s hitting harder in all areas again. People aren’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing. They’re having the gatherings. They’re causing it themselves,” said Nine Bromley, of Hudson Falls, whose mother, Midge Mumblo, died of coronavirus.

“We’re social distancing, we wear the masks all the time when we’re out. We’re not doing it for us but for other people,” she said. “We always took it seriously — when they shut the nursing home down, that’s when we really took it seriously.”

It’s painful for families to hear their loved ones’ lives dismissed as not worth an economic shutdown. So they offered stories about what made them special.

Anna Dow, the first to die at Glens Falls Center, was a caretaker. She even helped take care of her roommate at the nursing home, Bernice Cook, who died at 101 of coronavirus.

“She was like my mother’s child. She was very, very hard of hearing. She had dementia. So my mother was very protective of her, helped her get dressed,” said Dow’s daughter Kathy Milano.

Dow grew up in an abusive household and ran away at age 16. Before then, she found comfort in music. It became a lifelong joy for her, and she established a youth choir at her church as an adult. Most of her eight children play instruments, and they always knew where she was because she was always humming or singing. Later in life, she sang in the Moreau Fun Band, and whenever the band came to sing at the nursing home, they had her join them.

“Her voice was so incredible, so beautiful,” Milano said.

Claire Hamilton also died at a nursing home.

But when she arrived she wasn’t ready to let people wait on her.

She saw an old man sitting in the lobby alone.

“She went over to him and said, ‘Can I fix you something to eat?’” her daughter Karen Hicks recalled.

That was Hamilton’s go-to way of helping people. She and her husband used to live in Blue Mountain Lake, on the main road. In the winter, whenever someone’s car went off the road or broke down, she would welcome them in and feed them while they waited for help. She’d make an entire lasagna for someone she knew had to work on Christmas. Her family ran a small store, so she knew what holiday hours were like.

“She took care of people,” Hicks said.

Some families agonized over placing a loved one in a nursing home, reporting that sometimes loved ones begged to go home even though family members couldn’t take care of them well enough any more. Not Louise Pratt.

“She thrived because she saw so many people,” daughter Sheila Hughes said.

Pratt was using a wheelchair at that point and could not get out to see people easily. That was a hard change for her.

“My mom, she could just throw together a big party in short fashion and everybody had a ball,” Hughes said.

Pratt and her husband lived in Lake Luzerne on the Hudson River.

“All the friends would come. It would be nothing to think 20 people were coming and then 50 people would come instead,” Hughes said. “We had great birthdays, Fourth of July celebrations, any weekend.”

Christmas 2019, the family brought Pratt home for the holiday. It was their last big celebration, but it was a good one.

Hughes recalled that her mother also wanted her children to fully experience the wonders of living on the river. So, even though she could not swim, she let her children swim all day while her husband was at work. Her only concession to safety was that they had to wear life preservers until Dad came home.

She wanted us to feel comfortable around the water. She wanted us to try things,” Hughes said. “We have great memories.”

