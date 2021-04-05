Facebook extortion pushed teen to death by suicide

“He was normal and happy,” said Melissa Marion, his stepmother.

It wasn’t until about 2:21 p.m. when Rodee got a call from Marion, telling her to come to her house: “It’s Riley,” she said.

Feeling numb

Rodee was in Canton, roughly 15 miles from Riley’s father’s house. The numbness came on as she drove.

Friends had begun gathering on the front yard, and she felt like she was entering another world. She would fall to the ground, telling herself to breathe.

Officers came up to speak with her.

“They were so kind to me,” Rodee said. “Every single time Sergeant Jim Gould came up to me to give me an update, he took his hat off, put it over his chest, bent down, looked me in the eye and said, ‘I want to tell you the next thing that’s happening right now’ all through the two hours it took.”

State police troopers found the Facebook messages. Riley had begun to feel trapped and worried in the course of just hours and felt he had no other option, they said.