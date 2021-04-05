Facebook extortion pushed teen to death by suicide

POTSDAM — Mary C. Rodee felt numb in her hands and feet, fading in and out of reality, as she looked at the house where her child was dead inside.
State troopers told her and her family their 15-year-old son had been manipulated online past his breaking point.
Riley K. Basford, a sophomore at Potsdam High School who loved the outdoors and wanted a future in environmental conservation, died Tuesday, March 30.
Since that day a week ago, those who loved him have wondered how they went wrong. What could they have done differently, and why didn’t they notice how troubled Riley was?
Happy go lucky
Riley was a happy-go-lucky person whose sense of fun brought laughter and joy to his big extended family. His mother is a teacher, his father a sergeant at a prison. They raised him to learn to cope and to know mental health care was available. They were lost after he died, although it helped to learn the findings, however incomplete, from a state police investigation of Riley's death.
Now his family is determined to share his story to prevent what happened to him from happening to another child.
“The governor will hear my son’s name out of my mouth,” said Rodee, Riley’s mother. “The president will hear my son’s name out of my mouth. I will not go to my grave without honoring Riley every day of my life because he did not want to die.”
Sending photographs
Darren Basford, Riley's father, and Rodee said state police reached out to them after investigators examined the contents of their son’s cellphone.
They found Riley had been messaging with people on Facebook, developed a relationship with someone and ended up sending them personal photos.
That person told Riley that, unless he paid $3,500, they would share those photos with his family members and friends on social media.
Riley saw the blackmail and panicked, his mother and father said.
“He couldn’t reason out what was happening to him and it was happening so fast,” his mother said. “They put him into such a panic that he went out of his mind.”
According to the timing of the messages, Riley died by suicide just hours after receiving the threat.
Gettin braces, milking cows
Rodee said Riley wasn't going to school that Tuesday, because he was getting braces put on his teeth.
His mother took him to the dentist then back home to his father’s house in Potsdam. She got him a milkshake and took a photo of him before she left.
It appears the threats started at about noon, but still, Riley seemed normal to the family. He fed their cows that day, spoke with his uncle and talked with his stepmom about his new braces.
“He was normal and happy,” said Melissa Marion, his stepmother.
It wasn’t until about 2:21 p.m. when Rodee got a call from Marion, telling her to come to her house: “It’s Riley,” she said.
Feeling numb
Rodee was in Canton, roughly 15 miles from Riley’s father’s house. The numbness came on as she drove.
Friends had begun gathering on the front yard, and she felt like she was entering another world. She would fall to the ground, telling herself to breathe.
Officers came up to speak with her.
“They were so kind to me,” Rodee said. “Every single time Sergeant Jim Gould came up to me to give me an update, he took his hat off, put it over his chest, bent down, looked me in the eye and said, ‘I want to tell you the next thing that’s happening right now’ all through the two hours it took.”
State police troopers found the Facebook messages. Riley had begun to feel trapped and worried in the course of just hours and felt he had no other option, they said.
“I start crying when I think of the four minutes of sheer panic and pain my baby felt to make that decision and that someone out in the world doesn’t even care that they did that to him,” his mother said. “It’s so sick and I want everyone to know.”
Basford, Riley's father, said what happened to his son feels more like murder than suicide.
"They continued to bombard him and bombard him, and finally they broke him,” Basford said. “He thought this was the only way out because he didn’t want to be embarrassed.”
He is pleading with parents to be vigilant when it comes to their children’s social media lives.
“I want to get the message out to parents that there is no safe social media,” he said. “You need to talk to your kids about all social media, know who they’re talking to and have the kids know who they’re talking to.”
What comes next
A GoFundMe account had already raised more than $33,000 as of Monday. Basford said he’s humbled by the support, and said the family intends to form a scholarship fund with the money to help Potsdam kids in Riley’s name.
As for the investigation, Basford said the next step is to obtain a search warrant of Facebook to determine if the threats came domestically or internationally.
In the meantime, Riley’s mother is doing everything she can to plan a Celebration of Life that her son would love. She wants people to wear the clothing they would wear around Riley — Carhartts and work boots would be good.
“I have been the mom standing in Walmart arguing with my sweet boy over a button shirt to go to his friend’s wake and I don’t want any kid to go through that,” Rodee said. “I want to see them like Riley saw them.”
“For lack of a better term, Riley was cool,” she said. “Kids liked him. He made friends everywhere he went, and I don’t want kids to think that what happened to him is cool.”
“He’s one of many who have fallen into that trap,” said Marion. “We just need to be talking to our kids. I think if Riley had felt more confident in coming to us, he would have, but he was so embarrassed. He just didn’t want people to know.
“We’ve just got to let kids know that no matter what they do, we will be here for them,” she added. “There’s always somebody out there who is going to be able to help you no matter what you do. People make mistakes, we as parents have to forgive them.”