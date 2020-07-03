Face masks make communication difficult for the deaf

“So when I had my card in my hand, he pointed to the beer and he pointed to the card, and I don’t know if he screamed ‘license’ or what he did, but I figured it out,” she laughed.

Granger also has cochlear implants and didn’t realize she still relied upon lip-reading to communicate.

“More and more people are realizing they are reading lips,” Granger said. “Even if they don’t have a hearing aid, they now are realizing they have a hearing loss and they are reading lips.”

The bad experience at the grocery store caused a lot of anxiety for Granger, who is an advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing.

She and her mother both opt for the kinds of masks called “gaiters” or “neck ups,” which wrap around the neck rather than behind the ears. Mask straps behind the ears often pull out hearing aids.

Granger has found helpful suggestions from a webinar produced by the Hearing Loss Association of America. There are apps that will turn spoken word into written word. She also suggests bringing along a pad of paper and two pens to ensure communication.

Many people who didn’t know they had significant hearing loss are starting to realize they do.

“People don’t realize they are lip readers,” Granger said. “And most people wait about seven years to get hearing aids because either they procrastinate or they think they don’t have a hearing loss.”

