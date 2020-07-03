Face masks make communication difficult for the deaf

QUEENSBURY — Kassey Granger prefers self-checkout at the grocery store.
The deaf Queensbury woman has enormous trouble trying to understand grocery store clerks with masks on.
Many people who are deaf and hard of hearing rely on lip-reading to better understand what others are saying. But when mouths are covered up by masks, communication can break down, causing problems and frustration.
“Even when you’re reading lips, you’re only getting so much percentage of it. So it’s best to get the person’s attention, talk slower,” Granger said. “With the mask, it’s more muffled now, so it’s extremely more difficult to understand someone if they don’t speak clearly and louder.”
That’s why Granger prefers to scan her own groceries.
At the beginning of the pandemic, when stores were placing tape on the floors and asking cashiers to wear masks, Granger went grocery shopping alone, and she didn’t realize that she had to stay behind the lines on the floor to maintain 6 feet of distance. She also didn’t realize she had to wait to fill up the conveyor belt until it was cleaned.
The cashier was clearly irritated when Granger wasn’t following the rules or heeding her warnings.
“I had no clue what she was saying,” said Granger, who has cochlear implants.
The cashier started screaming and waiving her arms at Granger.
“When you’re screaming at someone, that doesn’t help somebody,” Granger said. “You need to speak slowly, clearly and loud now. That’s even if you don’t have a mask on and someone has a hearing loss. You really have to look at that person, get that person’s attention.”
Granger works for CapTel doing outreach, education and intervention for the telephone captioning company. She works closely with a lot of people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Her team came up with an informational postcard to help people understand how to communicate while wearing a mask.
Masks make it difficult for people who rely on lip-reading or facial cues to communicate.
Granger’s mother, Sandie Clark, who is also deaf and has cochlear implants, had a similar problem when she recently tried to purchase beer at a grocery store. She doesn’t drink it, but she wanted to have it on hand next time her brother-in-law visited.
“Everybody in the store knew that the man was asking me for my license,” Clark said. “I’m 70 years old. Give me a break. Everybody but me.”
She was focused on the card machine to make sure she didn’t let it beep too long and she took her card out. She didn’t hear the clerk ask for her license.
“So when I had my card in my hand, he pointed to the beer and he pointed to the card, and I don’t know if he screamed ‘license’ or what he did, but I figured it out,” she laughed.
Granger also has cochlear implants and didn’t realize she still relied upon lip-reading to communicate.
“More and more people are realizing they are reading lips,” Granger said. “Even if they don’t have a hearing aid, they now are realizing they have a hearing loss and they are reading lips.”
The bad experience at the grocery store caused a lot of anxiety for Granger, who is an advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing.
She and her mother both opt for the kinds of masks called “gaiters” or “neck ups,” which wrap around the neck rather than behind the ears. Mask straps behind the ears often pull out hearing aids.
Granger has found helpful suggestions from a webinar produced by the Hearing Loss Association of America. There are apps that will turn spoken word into written word. She also suggests bringing along a pad of paper and two pens to ensure communication.
Many people who didn’t know they had significant hearing loss are starting to realize they do.
“People don’t realize they are lip readers,” Granger said. “And most people wait about seven years to get hearing aids because either they procrastinate or they think they don’t have a hearing loss.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
