Face mask distribution event set at Saratoga Springs High School
Face mask distribution event set at Saratoga Springs High School

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Masks will be available for pickup Friday morning at Saratoga Springs High School.

The Saratoga Office of Emergency Services and the Saratoga Springs City School District have teamed up to distribute the face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to continue until noon or until the stockpile is out. Saratoga Springs High School is located at 1 Blue Streak Blvd.

