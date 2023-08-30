Plumbing supply and contracting company F.W. Webb has decided not to build their 96,000 square-foot wholesale warehouse on Quaker Road in Queensbury. Although the site garnered support from the Queenbury Planning Board, it needed a change in the zoning on the site to build what the company wanted, and that required town board approval as well. After weeks of pushback from the residential neighborhood behind the property in Glens Falls, Webb has decided to pull out.

“F.W. Webb has informed us that they have made a corporate decision to stop pursuing town approvals for the Quaker Road site. They are putting their efforts into finding another suitable site,” Project Engineer Brandon Ferguson of Environmental Design Partnership wrote in an email to town officials. “Let me know if you need anything from us in order to close out the applications.”

Residents in the adjacent Windy Hill Road and Windy Ridge roads neighborhoods had concerns over wetland disturbance, elevated noise levels, heavier traffic volume, and privacy issues.

F.W. Webb recently submitted a lengthy letter to the Town of Queensbury arguing their case that the nearby wetlands would not be disturbed, and that traffic concerns were overblown; only to decide that the hassle was not worth it weeks later.

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said that Jim Siplon of Warren County Economic Development Corporation will help search for a new site for Webb in Queensbury or elsewhere in Warren County.

The company had argued earlier that other sites they had looked at thus far, including on industrial property near Warren County airport, was inappropriate given that some of the space in the building will be used for retail sales. They were looking for space with better visibility to the public.