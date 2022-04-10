Experts warn Warren County residents of impacts of climate change

QUEENSBURY — A group of local climate and medical experts gathered on a panel before a live and online audience, warning residents of the impacts climate change has on their health.

On Thursday night, Warren County Health Program Coordinator Dan Durkee hosted the event at the Queensbury Activity Center to educate "the aging county" about the health risks associated with the changes in the climate and what residents can do locally to combat the impacts.

In Durkee's overview of the topic, he stated that the panel was not to debate the reasons or severity of climate change, but to instead share the ways Warren County is preparing for this change.

"We are not here in to get into why this happening, whether it is part of natural process or accelerated by humans. It is happening, here's what we can do to adapt," Durkee stated.

Durkee said according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the temperature across New York has risen "a considerable amount," with a statewide increase of 2.5 degrees since 1900.

He said "spring now begins about a week earlier than it did a couple decades ago," which negatively impacts the ecosystems of the Adirondacks. The DEC data also noted the decrease of snow coverage in the area, which can alter the lakes and freshwater systems.

Due to the increase in temperature and frequency of heat waves, residents with chronic diseases tend to suffer more or need additional medical care, he said.

Durkee shared that the county has an average population five years older than most of the other counties in the state, which can also lead to an increase in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases.

People with cardiovascular or respiratory diseases can experience more symptoms when being subjected to warmer temperatures for longer periods of time.

Dr. Richard Leach, a retired infectious disease physician and specialist from Queensbury, was the first of the panel to present the impact the different weather patterns are having on the mosquito and tick population in the area.

"The climate crisis is the greatest threat humanity has ever had," he stated to open his presentation.

Leach explained the cases of Lyme disease have drastically increased in the area and he suggested the cases are largely underreported.

He warned that a more dangerous species, the Lone Star tick would soon infiltrate the area carrying and spreading rare diseases.

Warren County Director of Emergency Services Ann Marie Mason shed light on the steps the county is taking to prepare and adapt to climate change.

"Being prepared can be more valuable and more cost-effective than post-hazard response," she said.

Mason listed the threats and hazards impacting the county, including ice jams, severe weather at increased rates and heat waves.

She said it is important to understand the area you live in. For example, if the area is prone to flooding due to the increase in precipitation, develop personal or household emergency plans.

Ethan Gaddy, a member of the Warren County Climate Smart Task Force, spoke about ways to reduce greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere.

He outlined the recent work of the task force, which includes an organics management program that looks at the county's waste and aims to find more environmentally consciously ways to deal with trash, rather than burning it or using landfills, as the current practices allow. As of result of the research and an application, the group has been awarded a DEC grant to begin exploring pilot programs for composting.

Gaddy also mentioned that the county is looking for ways to begin integrating electric vehicles into the 270-vehicle fleet the county currently has.

Kathy Bozony, coordinator of the Queensbury Clean Energy Community Committee, encouraged others to join in the climate action initiatives happening in the town of Queensbury.

Bozony, also part of the county's Climate Smart Task Force, said one of the big projects the committee had promoted was the 2018 solarize initiative that incorporated all of Warren County.

She said the program can still be accessed on the town's website, with four solar vendors, offering a 10% discount on National Grid bills, for residents to choose from.

Benjamin Lapham, a founding member of the Climate Smart Community Task Force in Glens Falls, presented the current sustainability projects being implemented in the city.

The first project Lapham described was the result of a $100,000 grant that was awarded based on an application written by Glens Falls sustainability consultant Jeff Flagg. The micro-grid project looks at ways to provide power to "public safety and public health to mitigate the power fluctuations and instability caused by climate change."

He said the city is "a little ahead of the county" and has purchased some electric vehicles for municipal use already.

Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls Third Ward supervisor and member of New York State Association of Counties’ Climate Action Standing Committee, ended the presentations.

"I studied climate change and its environmental impacts 20 years ago at Penn State and it was an emergency then," she began.

Braymer expressed concern that more had not been done "to protect our children and children's children."

She said the legislation put in place by New York is leading the way for the rest of the country, with "protecting natural resources, achieving a carbon-free electricity system by 2040 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions 85% from the 1990 levels by 2050."

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

