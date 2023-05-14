QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society is hosting an expert to talk about the mammoth on Wednesday.

A 13,000 year-old mammoth tooth is currently on display at the museum at 50 Gurney Lane. Robert Feranec, currently the director of research and collections and curator of Ice Age animals at the New York State Museum in Albany will be the society’s featured speaker at 7 p.m.

The tooth currently on display at the society’s museum will be going back to the museum with Feranec, so it will be last time the public can view it locally. It has not been seen in the area for over 100 years but was on display at the society for six months.

Feranec's current research is focused on understanding how ecosystems assembled in New York State after the Ice Age. He received his undergraduate degree at Syracuse University, his master’s in geology at the University of Florida, and his doctorate at the University of California, Berkeley. Just prior to his appointment at the state museum he was a post-doctoral fellow at Stanford University. He and his family currently reside in Burnt Hills.