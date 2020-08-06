Expert: Don't get rattled by snake in Hague

HAGUE — A timber rattlesnake captured in the town and relocated earlier this week by the state's Department of Environmental Conservation was another "nuisance" snake, according to a local expert.
William Brown, a Fort Ann resident who has studied timber rattlesnakes for more than 40 years, said he wasn't surprised to hear a snake was discovered near a vacation home in Hague.
It was the third rattler to be captured and relocated in the town this year, he said.
"This is just one of the standard nuisance snakes we always get," he said.
DEC agents were called to a vacation home in Hague on Sunday for a report of a trapped rattlesnake.
Agents located the snake and used a pair of snake tongs and a cloth bag to capture the animal and remove it from the property.
Some vacationers met one of the area's year-round residents over the weekend.
DEC agents then brought the snake to Brown, so he could take measurements and track it for research purposes.
The snake was "typical" in size, measuring just under 4 feet long and weighting 1,200 grams, or about 2 1/2 pounds.
Brown, a professor emeritus with Skidmore College, expressed surprised a Post-Star reporter was following up on the rattler report.
"What's your main problem here?" he asked.
Between 3 and 10 timber rattlers are captured and relocated each year throughout the Adirondacks, he said.
The snakes are found throughout parts of New York, including the Adirondacks, Catskills and the Tug Hill region.
Enough rattlesnakes are living in the region to keep him occupied, Brown said.
"There's enough for me to work on," he said.
The snakes are routinely found in Tongue Mountain Range and other deciduous forests in rugged terrain.
While venomous, timber rattlesnakes don't attack a person unless provoked, according to DEC.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
