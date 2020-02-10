Expect snowy roads this morning, more storms on the horizon

7 Day Forecast
Expect a slow drive to school and work Monday as another storm fouls roads around the region.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and northern parts of the Adirondacks until noon, with up to 6 inches possible by the time precipitation winds down this afternoon. One to 3 inches is expected in Glens Falls, and about 2 inches had already accumulated in Queensbury as of 5 a.m.
Police reported a number of accidents around the region early Monday, including on the Northway near Exit 15 in the southbound lanes. Ballard Road in Wilton was closed for a period of time as well, but had re-opened as of 5:15 a.m.
Another snowstorm is expected to hit the Northeast late Wednesday and Thursday, with more sizeable accumulations expected.