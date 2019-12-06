A new coating of snow is expected later Friday, and enough could fall to cause roads to become slick later this morning and this afternoon.
Snow is expected to arrive by late morning, and up to 3 inches could fall in parts of the area by the time it wraps up in the early evening.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The storm will usher in colder temperatures for the weekend, with high temperatures Saturday not expected to top 30 in much of the region, and lows in the single digits.
A warmup that will bring rain is expected early next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.