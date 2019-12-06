{{featured_button_text}}

A new coating of snow is expected later Friday, and enough could fall to cause roads to become slick later this morning and this afternoon.

Snow is expected to arrive by late morning, and up to 3 inches could fall in parts of the area by the time it wraps up in the early evening.

The storm will usher in colder temperatures for the weekend, with high temperatures Saturday not expected to top 30 in much of the region, and lows in the single digits.

A warmup that will bring rain is expected early next week.

