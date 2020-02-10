Expect snow roads this morning, more storms on the horizon
0 comments

Expect snow roads this morning, more storms on the horizon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
snow in Keene

While the southern Adirondacks got ice and snow from last week's storm, the central Adirondacks got up to 18 inches of snow. A snow-covered field in Keene Valley is seen Sunday.

Expect a slow drive to school and work Monday as another storm fouls roads around the region.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and northern parts of the Adirondacks until noon, with up to 6 inches possible by the time precipitation winds down this afternoon. One to 3 inches is expected in Glens Falls, and about 2 inches had already accumulated in Queensbury as of 5 a.m.

Police reported a number of accidents around the region early Monday, including on on the Northway near Exit 15 in the southbound lanes. Ballard Road in Wilton was closed for a period of time as well, but had re-opened as of 5:15 a.m.

Another snowstorm is expected to hit the Northeast late Wednesday and Thursday, with more sizeable accumulations expected.

0 comments
1
0
1
2
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News