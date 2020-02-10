Expect snow roads this morning, more storms on the horizon

Expect a slow drive to school and work Monday as another storm fouls roads around the region.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and northern parts of the Adirondacks until noon, with up to 6 inches possible by the time precipitation winds down this afternoon. One to 3 inches is expected in Glens Falls, and about 2 inches had already accumulated in Queensbury as of 5 a.m.

Police reported a number of accidents around the region early Monday, including on on the Northway near Exit 15 in the southbound lanes. Ballard Road in Wilton was closed for a period of time as well, but had re-opened as of 5:15 a.m.

Another snowstorm is expected to hit the Northeast late Wednesday and Thursday, with more sizeable accumulations expected.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 6