Those weeks of spring rain we endured earlier this year should pay dividends with some nice foliage color this fall and maybe even a longer leaf-peeping season than in recent years.
"We had an exceptional growing season, so the colors should be very nice," said Don Leopold, a professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry in Syracuse. "I think it could also last longer."
Leopold said he initially thought warm weather of recent weeks might delay the changing of colors. But recent cold nights and mornings should get the process moving. Leaf color changes come when chlorophyll in leaves degrades as trees prepare for winter.
“A lot of how it will play out depends more on the conditions in September and October than the conditions leading up to them," he said.
Red maples that are in wet areas are usually the first to turn, and the brilliant red can already be found in wetlands around the region.
Empire State Development, which puts together the state's weekly foliage reports, estimates that peak color in the central Adirondacks should occur around the end of September.
Joanne Conley, Warren County's tourism director, said she has seen some early yellows and faint oranges in northern parts of the county, but with warmer weather in the forecast all signs point to peak colors around Columbus Day weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
The drought that hit parts of the Northeast the past two summers created variable conditions during foliage seasons, with some trees dropping leaves before they changed colors. Colors were also delayed last year, as warm weather lingered well into September.
This year, trees and plants had plenty of water for the most part, though the U.S. Drought Monitor reports some "abnormally dry" sections of the state in northern Washington County, near the Canadian border and around Rochester.
That could affect foliage in those areas if trees get to the point they are stressed by the lack of water.
The state has begun issuing its weekly fall foliage reports, which as of Thursday showed color changes beginning around the state, and some significant colors in higher elevations of the central and western Adirondacks. Recent cold nights, which has included frost in parts of the Adirondacks, have brought on some changes.
A good foliage season can mean billions of dollars of economic impact around the state, with a 2013 study estimating the impact of fall tourism at $15.7 billion statewide.
Lake George Mayor Bob Blais said the Lake George area has had a busy last two weekends with events in town, and he is hoping this weekend's Adirondack Balloon Festival and the start to fall foliage season will keep things going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.