Heavy, wet snow will fall in most of the region this morning, causing road problems in some areas.
An inch or so is expected in the Glens Falls area as cold air turns rain to snow.
School delays were starting to come in as of 5:15 a.m. Glens Falls, Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne, Schuylerville and Corinth schools were both reporting a two-hour delay, and more were expected. Click here for a complete list.
Snow is expected to linger into late morning before the storm departs, and a winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Colder weather tonight will freeze whatever slush accumulates today.
