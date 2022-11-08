Exit 20 ramp closure begins Wednesday

QUEENSBURY — Starting Wednesday, the Northway Exit 20 southbound ramp in the town of Queensbury will be closed to traffic to facilitate repairs to the Gurney Lane overpass.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Gurney Lane, which crosses the Northway and connects to Route 9, will also be closed to eastbound traffic for the duration of this work.

Gurney Lane will remain open to westbound traffic and the remaining ramps to and from the Northway at Exit 20 will also remain open.

Southbound Northway travelers will be detoured to Exit 19, where they can access the northbound Northway to reach Exit 20. Eastbound Gurney Lane travelers wishing to cross the Northway will be detoured to the southbound Northway to follow the same detour.

Drivers are urged to slow down and move over a lane in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.