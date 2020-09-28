Exit 18 medical project being re-evaluated

The medical center project at Exit 18 is facing cancellation because Glens Falls Hospital affiliated with Albany Medical Center.
The project, which would replace the closed Carl R’s restaurant, was going to be built by Saratoga Hospital, which is also affiliated with Albany Medical Center.
In April, work was “indefinitely” postponed on the project, but Saratoga Hospital blamed the pandemic for the situation.
Now, hospital officials say the project is facing a different issue.
“It has been postponed and is being re-evaluated in light of the Glens Falls Hospital affiliation with the Albany Med Health System,” said Saratoga Hospital spokesman Peter Hopper.
It was not clear why the project was designed, went through the town approval process and had construction begin while Glens Falls Hospital was in the process of becoming affiliated with Albany Med, only to stop once the affiliation went through. The affiliation began July 1, but has been in the works for more than 19 months.
Hopper said the project has not been officially canceled. Demolition of the restaurant began this year, but no work on the new building has begun.
Saratoga Hospital officials had previously insisted the project would not offer services already being offered in the area, but some Queensbury officials said it was an effort by Saratoga Hospital to compete for Glens Falls Hospital’s patients.
Now, Glens Falls Hospital is calling Saratoga Hospital a “new partner.”
“We are looking forward to working with our new partners at Saratoga Hospital on a number of different levels going forward, as well as continuing our cooperative efforts with Hudson Headwaters Health Network,” said Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.
He added that the Exit 18 project is not even being discussed by the two hospitals.
It is “not part of our dialogue,” he said.
If the project is canceled, it would affect Hudson Headwaters, which had planned to work with Saratoga Hospital to build a state-of-the-art urgent care center in the new building. Hudson Headwaters officials said their current urgent care center, on Broad Street in Glens Falls, is too small to keep up with demand.
If the new urgent care is not built, however, the agency will continue to run its current center, said spokeswoman Jane Hooper.
“The Hudson Headwaters’ urgent care center on Broad Street will remain in place and we will continue to provide health care for the Glens Falls region at that location for the foreseeable future,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.