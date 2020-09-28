Exit 18 medical project being re-evaluated

The medical center project at Exit 18 is facing cancellation because Glens Falls Hospital affiliated with Albany Medical Center.

The project, which would replace the closed Carl R’s restaurant, was going to be built by Saratoga Hospital, which is also affiliated with Albany Medical Center.

In April, work was “indefinitely” postponed on the project, but Saratoga Hospital blamed the pandemic for the situation.

Now, hospital officials say the project is facing a different issue.

“It has been postponed and is being re-evaluated in light of the Glens Falls Hospital affiliation with the Albany Med Health System,” said Saratoga Hospital spokesman Peter Hopper.

It was not clear why the project was designed, went through the town approval process and had construction begin while Glens Falls Hospital was in the process of becoming affiliated with Albany Med, only to stop once the affiliation went through. The affiliation began July 1, but has been in the works for more than 19 months.

Hopper said the project has not been officially canceled. Demolition of the restaurant began this year, but no work on the new building has begun.