Exit 17 southbound on- and off-ramps closed this weekend for repair work

MOREAU — The Exit 17 on- and off-ramps from the Northway to Route 9 traveling south will be closed this weekend so crews can work on the project to build a new bridge and upgrade the interchange.

The ramps will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.

Southbound Northway motorists wishing to reach southbound Route 9 will be detoured to Exit 16 to Ballard Road, where they can turn left and loop around to take the northbound Northway to reach Exit 17 and Route 9.

Southbound Route 9 motorists wishing to take the southbound Northway will be detoured south to Ballard Road in Wilton, where they can turn left to reach the next southbound Northway interchange.

The work is part of a $13.5 million project to replace the bridge and reconfigure the interchange.

The existing 103-foot-wide bridge carrying Route 9 over the Northway will be replaced with a 55-foot-wide bridge with one 12-foot wide lane in each direction, a 12-foot wide median and two eight-foot wide shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project will also realign the existing on- and off-ramps to create two T-shaped intersections to enhance safety, minimize confusion and reduce weaving on Route 9, according to a news release.

Work to remove and replace the existing bridge over the Northway will begin in the spring. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Drivers are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver’s license suspension.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

