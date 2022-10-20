Exit 17 off-ramp will be closed Friday through Monday

MOREAU — The northbound Northway off-ramp for Exit 17 in the town of Moreau will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. for work.

The on-ramp from Route 9 to the northbound lanes of the Northway will also be closed during this time, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

The construction is part of the previously announced bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project that was announced in October 2021.

A detour will be posted during the closure for northbound Northway travelers to use Exit 18, where they can loop south to reach Exit 17.

Route 9 travelers heading north on the Northway will be detoured south to Exit 16, where they can loop north to reach the northbound Northway.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Drivers are also reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.