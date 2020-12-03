Executive director of WAIT House to step down

The organization was also certified by the state’s Office of Children and Family Services under DeVries's watch, which helped WAIT House to become one of the first homeless youth shelters to serve youths ages 16 to 24. Most youth shelters in the state only serve individuals between the ages of 16 and 21.

The certification also allowed young mothers to stay at the shelter for up to 24 months.

DeVries also implemented a local program to raise awareness about sex trafficking and identify and help local victims.

In a statement, Marilyn Kraus, the president of WAIT House’s board of directors, said DeVries helped to better prepare the organization to meet the needs of homeless youths and wished her well in her future endeavors.

“On behalf of the board of directors of WAIT House, we want to thank Margaret DeVries for 13 years of dedicated service to the organization. We all wish her the very best in her future endeavors and look forward to her continued support of WAIT House and its mission,” Kraus said.

A search for a new executive director is currently underway.

