Executive director of WAIT House to step down

GLENS FALLS — The executive director of WAIT House, the nonprofit organization that serves homeless youths, will be stepping down later this month to pursue an opportunity with Fort Hudson Health Services.
Margaret DeVries began her career with WAIT House in 2007 as an aftercare coordinator. She was promoted to program director in 2017 and named the organization’s executive director a year later in 2018.
DeVries will be stepping down on Dec. 23 to pursue a job as a health home care manager with Fort Hudson Health Services in Fort Edward.
In an interview on Thursday, DeVries said WAIT House holds a special place in her heart, but said she decided to leave in order to spend more time with her family.
“I’m sad but I’m looking forward to new opportunities, different opportunities,” she said. “I very much believe wholeheartedly in what we do at WAIT House, and that we make a very big impact on our community.”
DeVries added that she plans to continue contributing to the organization after her departure.
During her time with the organization, DeVries worked to expand program services and established a number of new community partners, including Warren County Department of Social Services, Captain Community Human Services in Clifton Park and the Open Door Mission.
The organization was also certified by the state’s Office of Children and Family Services under DeVries's watch, which helped WAIT House to become one of the first homeless youth shelters to serve youths ages 16 to 24. Most youth shelters in the state only serve individuals between the ages of 16 and 21.
The certification also allowed young mothers to stay at the shelter for up to 24 months.
DeVries also implemented a local program to raise awareness about sex trafficking and identify and help local victims.
In a statement, Marilyn Kraus, the president of WAIT House’s board of directors, said DeVries helped to better prepare the organization to meet the needs of homeless youths and wished her well in her future endeavors.
“On behalf of the board of directors of WAIT House, we want to thank Margaret DeVries for 13 years of dedicated service to the organization. We all wish her the very best in her future endeavors and look forward to her continued support of WAIT House and its mission,” Kraus said.
A search for a new executive director is currently underway.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
