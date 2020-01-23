Executive budget leaves out mobile, online sports betting

Addabbo cited a FanDuel estimate that New Yorkers account for 25% of the sports bets placed on its New Jersey mobile and online betting platforms.

"We're New York. We're Excelsior, right? We keep saying it," said Addabbo, who sponsors a bill in the Senate that would authorize mobile sports betting. "We're the ones who should be out front. Instead, we let Jersey do it. And we're just sitting on the sidelines and watching Jersey basically take our money."

Casinos in New York also want mobile sports betting. Del Lago Resort & Casino CEO Brent Stevens said last year at the opening of the casino's Draftkings Sportsbook that mobile betting would be good for customers and the gaming facilities.

In a statement Wednesday, Stevens praised Cuomo for his proposal to expand sports betting throughout casinos. But he repeated his call for mobile sports betting to be authorized in New York.

"To maximize the potential role legalized sports betting can play in closing New York's budget deficit, we strongly urge state leaders to consider taking action legalizing mobile betting in the final budget package," he said.