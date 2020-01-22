Executive budget includes $147 million for upgrades at ORDA venues

LAKE PLACID — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his budget address Tuesday, proposed $147 million in new capital funding for the state Olympic Regional Development Authority to keep upgrading winter sports venues.

The proposed investment came as part of his 2020-21 Executive Budget proposal, and if approved by lawmakers, would represent an 83% bump in funding for the authority from the $80 million approved as part of this year’s state budget. The year before, ORDA got $60 million, so this new amount would total more capital funding than the last two years combined.

“Such improvements will not only serve to attract more visitors to these destinations, but also well-position Lake Placid to host the coveted 2023 World University Games,” a budget book from the governor’s office reads.

Cuomo’s proposal breaks down to $134.5 million for “a strategic upgrade and modernization plan to support improvements to the Olympic facilities and ski resorts,” according to the budget book, plus $10 million for “critical maintenance and energy efficiency upgrades,” and $2.5 million from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.