Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are coming for the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat watch for Saturday, when mid-90s are expected.
An excessive heat watch is issued when high temperatures and humidity combine to create dangerous conditions. It is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Heat stress or heat stroke are possible, especially for the elderly and those at risk. Drink plenty of fluids and seek air conditioning.
Marginally cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday, with highs in the low 90s, before storms and showers push out the heat late Sunday.
