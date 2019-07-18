Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are coming for the weekend, and NYRA is canceling horse racing at Saratoga on Saturday because of it.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning for Saturday, when mid-90s are expected. A heat advisory is in effect for Friday, with low 90s forecast.
An excessive heat warning is issued when high temperatures and humidity combine to create dangerous conditions.
It is in effect for Washington, Saratoga and northern Warren counties from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat stress or heat stroke are possible, especially for the elderly and those at risk. Drink plenty of fluids and seek air conditioning.
Marginally cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday, with highs in the low 90s, before storms and showers push out the heat late Sunday.
On Thursday, NYRA announced by news release it is canceling Saturday's card of racing at Saratoga Race Course due to the excessive heat forecast.
"This is a responsible and prudent decision that aligns with our New York Racetrack Heat Management Protocol designed to ensure safe racing for all participants," said NYSGC Equine Medical Director Dr. Scott Palmer.
The state will keep the bathing areas at Moreau Lake State Park and Saratoga Spa State Park and selected other state swimming facilities open extended hours from Friday through Sunday to help people cope with the heat.
National Grid urged customers to try to conserve energy by closing blinds to keep sun from warming homes, making sure air conditioner filters are cleaned, lights and fans are off when not in use and electronic devices that draw power when not in use are unplugged when possible.
Cooler temperatures are also forecast for higher elevations and areas to the north in the Adirondacks.
For the latest on the weather, visit poststar.com/weather.
