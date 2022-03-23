Excessive force lawsuit filed against Fort Edward police officers in Taser incident

FORT EDWARD — A lawsuit has been filed against the police officers involved in the Tasing of a man inside of the Fort Edward Police Department earlier this year.

Attorney James Knox said his office filed the lawsuit on behalf of his client, Robert Murat-Hinton, against the officers involved, along with the Fort Edward Police Department and the Village of Fort Edward.

Murat-Hinton was arrested on July 8 in connection with a bar fight. In video footage shown by WNYT-TV NewsChannel13, Murat-Hinton is seen kicking a wall while handcuffed, and one of the officers can be heard telling him to stop.

After Murat-Hinton appears to stop, Police Sgt. Dean Watkins shoots him with his Taser twice while officers Joseph DeAngelo, Edward Ackley and Nathan Marshall stand by.

Knox said his firm filed the lawsuit in federal court on behalf of Murat-Hinton, and is suing for excessive force and failure to intervene. Another count in the lawsuit suggests that the department promotes this kind of behavior.

“We’re going to be exploring whether there’s been a policy in the department that authorized this kind of excessive uses of force on detainees,” he said.

He said the reason they are looking into such a policy is because of Watkins’ rank with the department. He said that fact leads him to question whether this is regular behavior for the department.

He noted that the other officers seemed to go about their business for the rest of the evening until EMTs arrived for Murat-Hinton.

“There doesn’t seem to be any evident concern or alarm about the nature of that brutal assault that they all just witnessed and participated in,” Knox said.

This would fall under Monell liability, which allows a plaintiff to sue the municipal employer for promoting policies or practices that are unconstitutional in nature and lead to an officer’s misconduct.

The prosecution would have to show that there is a policy or practice promoting or excusing excessive force by department members.

Knox said they are investigating that as the case moves ahead.

“The conduct of (Watkins) that was seemingly unquestioned by three subordinates who are present, to me strongly indicates that there was such a policy,” he said.

Knox said that both the village of Fort Edward and the police department are named in the lawsuit as a precaution. He said he is unsure if there is a significant separation between the village and the department, so they are both included to make sure that the proper defendants are named.

The lawsuit states that as a result of Murat-Hinton being handcuffed to the wall when he was Tased, he could not be driven all the way to the floor, resulting in severe injuries to his wrists, hands and shoulder. He also sustained burns to his skin.

Knox said he has had many cases where he was personally convinced that an officer should have intervened or had the opportunity to stop the use of excessive force.

But he said this is the first time that he has seen it so clearly captured on camera.

“What has been remarkable to me about this case, and I expect it will be remarkable as we go forward, is the way in which the other officers stand right by while their supervisor brutalizes somebody who is helpless, who is handcuffed and at the moment of the Tasing is compliant with the officer’s directions,” Knox said.

There is a demand for a jury trial in the lawsuit, but Knox said that is standard procedure when filing with federal court. He said that in a civil case like this one, if you do not demand a jury trial in writing you are not entitled to one if a settlement is not reached.

Knox said he is unsure what will come of this lawsuit and where things will go, but in his eyes there is real change that needs to happen in the department.

“Was Mr. Murat-Hinton a perfect person? No, but no one deserves to be treated like that,” Knox said.

The process of serving the defendants in this case is underway, according to Knox. The Fort Edward Police Department and Fort Edward Mayor Matt Traver did not respond to The Post-Star for comment by late Wednesday afternoon.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

