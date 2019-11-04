A federal jury will decided later this month whether a Warren County sheriff's officer illegally used physical force when arresting a former state corrections sergeant who was allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.
Trial is scheduled to start Nov. 12 in the case of Queensbury resident Christopher R. Hansen against the Warren County Sheriff's Office and one of two officers who arrested him three years ago.
Hansen suffered minor facial injuries when officers took him into custody after responding to an Oct. 23, 2016 domestic violence call in the Bedford Close neighborhood of Queensbury.
The Sheriff's Office said at the time he was found to be kneeling on a woman and choking her. The lawsuit alleges then-sheriff's Officer Peyton Ogden "slammed (Hansen) to the ground and repeatedly and forcefully struck him about the face and body." He claimed he was knocked unconscious when his head hit furniture.
In the lawsuit, Hansen alleged he was attacked by a woman at the home after she had become violent with others, and that he was restraining her, using tactics he learned as a corrections officer.
Ogden said in sworn court affidavits he used the necessary force to get Hansen into custody when he struggled and refused to surrender or be handcuffed.
Warren County filed motions seeking dismissal of the claims last fall, but they were denied by U.S. District Judge Theresa Dancks earlier this year.
"The court finds that there is such a dispute as to Ogden’s use of excessive force on Hansen, and that the competing versions of what transpired do not establish as a matter of law that either party is entitled to (pretrial) judgment," Dancks wrote. "Rather they raise triable issues of fact for a jury to determine."
Claims initially filed against then-sheriff's Officer Dan Habshi , who was sued along with Ogden, were dismissed, however.
The lawsuit does not seek a specific amount of compensation.
Hansen is being represented by lawyer Martin McGuinness.
"We are looking forward to a jury deciding the lawfulness of the police conduct at issue," McGuinness said.
The county is being represented by the Latham law firm of Lemire & Johnson.
Hansen was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest and noncriminal harassment, but the charges were later dropped.
He was a sergeant at Washington Correctional Facility and north region vice president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents state correction officers. He was fired by the state Department of Corrections and Community the following year after he was arrested in connection with an additional domestic abuse allegation.
Ogden is now a state trooper.
