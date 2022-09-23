Ex-watershed coalition director appeals fraud conviction

QUEENSBURY — The former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, convicted of stealing a quarter-million dollars in grant funding, is seeking to overturn the verdict.

David Decker, of Burnt Hills, was sentenced in September 2020 to 8 to 24 years in prison after being convicted in March 2020 of grand larceny, scheme to defraud and four charges of offering a false instrument for filing following a four-week trial in Warren County Court.

Prosecutors said that between 2012 and 2016, Decker diverted $250,000 of state and federal grant funds into shell companies that he created, but did not provide any services or materials.

Decker was also accused of not claiming the money on his taxes, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars from a youth basketball league he ran. Prosecutors said that those funds ended up at gambling establishments and Decker also paid his personal credit card bills and other personal expenses with the money. He also transferred grant money to his personal investment funds.

Decker has remained free pending appeal since his sentencing.

His attorney, Karl Sleight, filed a motion in June, citing various grounds including that he says the judge did not allow him to introduce evidence favorable to his client, there was bias in the investigation and that the evidence presented did not support the charges.

Sleight said previously that the deadline for filing the appeal was extended because of the time needed to review the voluminous record in the case consisting of over 6,000 pages of documents and reaching agreement on what would be included in the record.

One of the main issues, which Sleight also cited at trial, is he believes prosecutors failed to show any criminal intent on the part of Decker. He said that the municipalities did not understand the nature of the contracts Decker entered into for his services. The municipalities had received grant funding from the state and then separately entered into a “lump sum” contract with Decker in which he was to be paid a fixed amount for overseeing the projects that were funded by the grant.

“The monies at issue were in checks made out to David Decker, who deposited the checks into the account that he owned, thus appellant did not wrongfully obtain or withhold the money and it was rightfully his money as the owner and is consistent with his lump-sum contract,” he said.

The Lake George Watershed Coalition was not a formal, incorporated organization and had no authority to enter into contracts.

In the appeal, Sleight cited an audit conducted by the New York Department of State in July 2014, which found that while there was confusion about how the grant program was to be administered, there was “no evidence of overarching fraud,” according to the appeal.

Decker had blamed subcontractors not receiving payments on the state being behind on reimbursing the municipalities. As per his management agreement, Decker had the ability to prioritize which vendors got paid, based upon the state funding.

Sleight also says that Decker sat for hours-long interviews in which he explained how the grants operated.

“The appellant (Decker) was provided with no assurances or protections by the government concerning the future use of the statements he made in any criminal prosecution again him,” he wrote.

Sleight said prosecutors failed to show any criminal intent on the part of his client.

“The opening statement did not make out a prima facie case for any crimes, but at best was an opening one would expect in a breach of contract case,” he wrote.

Issues with tax returns

Sleight said another issue is that municipalities did not submit any tax statements to Decker for the money he was paid as an independent contractor. Decker did not claim this money in filing his tax returns.

Sleight said his client admitted having disorganized records.

“A mistake, miscalculation or error on a tax return in and of itself is not a crime, but instead a civil or administrative matter between taxpayer and government,” Sleight wrote.

Sleight also said the prosecutors kept changing their theory of the case. The bill of particulars listing the charges changed four times — two of those times were within 72 hours of jurors being selected.

For example, the prosecutors dropped charges alleging that Decker falsified information on his tax returns and instead argued that he had committed errors on his tax returns.

Also, Sleight said that prosecutors were slow to turn over documents and then dumped loads of them at once to “frustrate” the defense.

In addition, material that was seized from Decker’s house, the coalition’s office at Lake George Village Hall and a storage unit owned by Decker was not to be used at trial. Other witnesses cited information from those materials, according to Sleight.

Political bias

Sleight also claims in the appeal that his client was the victim of political bias. Republican Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber was challenging incumbent Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough, a Democrat, in his re-election bid. Sleight alleges that employees of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were working to influence the election and defeat Strough through criticism of these watershed grants.

“Appellant was whipsawed and became collateral damage in this political feud,” Sleight wrote, adding that he was not allowed to raise this point at trial.

Sleight also argued in the appeal that the sentence was excessive — given the fact that just before the trial started, prosecutors had offered a plea deal consisting of probation and restitution with no jail time.

Sleight had attempted to keep Decker out of prison, arguing during sentencing that he is in his 70s, a two-time cancer survivor and survived a serious heart attack.

When contacted for comment, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said in a statement: “Our office is working on a response to the appeal filed by Mr. Decker, but as of now we don’t have a timetable for filing of this response.” He declined to comment further.