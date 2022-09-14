Ex-Lake Luzerne Town Board member charged with fraud

LAKE LUZERNE — A former Lake Luzerne Town Board member was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly swindling nearly $128,000 from the South Warren Snowmobile Club.

Mark McLain, 72, was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli announced the arrest in a news release.

“McLain allegedly took advantage of his volunteer position and the citizens of Lake Luzerne’s trust to line his own pockets at the expense of valued community services,” DiNapoli said. “Thanks to the work of my team, Warren County District Attorney Carusone and the New York State Police, McLain will have to answer for his misdeeds.”

McLain served as treasurer of the snowmobile club from 1999 to early 2020. The club gets money from various public sources including Warren County, the town of Queensbury, the town of Lake Luzerne, the town and village of Lake George and the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

McLain is accused of pocketing money that was intended for operating and maintaining public snowmobile trails. He wrote checks to himself and to cash. He used the money to pay for Lions Club expenses, pay his personal credit card balances in full and also got paid twice for the same reimbursements, according to the news release.

McLain allegedly falsified claims to state and local agencies for club funding and misrepresented SWSC’s financial condition to make it appear the club had a financial need. He allegedly falsified reimbursement claims to Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s “Snowmobile Trail Grant Program” and submitted duplicate claims for expenses that were actually for the Lions Club — not the snowmobile club.

Club President Mike Zilm said he took over leadership of the organization in the spring of 2019 when McLain was still in charge of the finances.

“He had been treasurer for 20-some years — kept his cards close to his chest,” he said.

A new treasurer came on board and reviewed the books, according to Zilm.

“Once we started looking into the finances, things weren’t adding up,” he said.

The club is in charge of grooming South Warren Snowmobile Trail System, which extends from Lake Luzerne to Lake George and connects to Queensbury through a parking lot at West Mountain Road. Zilm said the organization has nearly 700 members who have assisted in maintenance including improving trails, fixing washouts, upgrading culverts and adding gates and signage.

Zilm said the theft went undetected for so long because these projects were still getting done.

“The club financially didn’t see the impact,” he said. “It was a slow trickle of money that disappeared.”

Zilm said the new treasurer has tightened up controls.

“It’s such a change of pace. She’s super detail-oriented. Everything is documented. She won’t cut a check to anybody unless she has receipts and documents,” he said.

Warren County declined to comment on the matter in light of the ongoing criminal investigation, according to spokesman Don Lehman.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino also did not wish to comment while the court matter is still pending.

McLain, who now lives in Lancaster, S.C., was arraigned in Warren County Court by Judge Michael Muller and is due back in Lake Luzerne Town Court on Nov. 19.

McLain served on the Lake Luzerne Town Board from 2006 until stepping down in 2011 for personal reasons, according to Post-Star archives. He was elected again in 2019 but abruptly resigned in November 2020.