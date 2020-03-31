'Everything will be OK': Pandemic lights bring hope in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A local man has covered his property in hand-built messages of support, illuminated with Christmas lights, to cheer up the community during the stay-home order.
On his lawn is a huge rainbow of Christmas lights, surrounding more lights that illuminate the Italian phrase for “Everything will be OK.”
Near a tree he has “Together – Apart” in patriotic lights, in support of the stay-home order.
And along his fence he has hung a message of love for EMTs, doctors, hospitals, nurses, firefighters, police and everyone’s family.
“I had heard about the people wanting to put up Christmas lights,” said Queensbury resident Richard Elmer. “I didn’t really want to do Christmas lights, per se. I had seen the rainbows from the kids in Italy. I found out later on it was the 518 Rainbow Project that started it. But the idea, for me anyway, came from the kids in Italy.”
The 518 Rainbow Project encourages people to put up rainbows that others can see while walking outside or driving by.
Elmer took it to a new level. He took cardboard and cut out each letter for the words, then drilled holes for the strings of lights. It took a long time, he said. He’s a foreman for the Glens Falls Highway Department, so he is home from work except for emergencies.
He wanted to lift people’s spirits.
He is at the corner of Cottage Hill Road and Dixon Road, which is heavily traveled, so he figured people would see it.
“We certainly can use uplifting,” he said. “That’s what it was for, to give something nice.”
He is especially hoping first responders and health care workers see his messages.
“The front line people, they need to know we love them,” he said.
One of his neighbors, Dr. Tony Romanazzi, is from Italy and was deeply moved by the Italian message.
“This simple gesture, this wonderful gentleman’s artistry, I think it’s very, very nice,” he said.
He sent photos to his family in southern Italy, and they began to pass it around and send him words of thanks to relay to Elmer.
The virus and the quarantine in Italy “has really knocked them down,” he said of his family.
In his last video chat, his cousin cried, afraid he might not make it through the pandemic. That’s why Romanazzi sent him the photos.
But when his cousin saw the lights, he cried with happiness, saying the photos “fill us with joy in our hearts.”
Now photos of the lights are going viral, and Romanazzi is delighted.
“How nice is this?” he said. “Glens Falls is known as Hometown USA and now that a wonderful gesture of hope can touch not only us here in the community but so many others undergoing the same nightmare as we are.”
