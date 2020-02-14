'Everything's gone': Fire destroys Kingsbury logger's barn, tools

KINGSBURY — Roland Mitchell’s logging business died in a fire Friday. All of his tools, all but one vehicle, and everything else he needed for his business were destroyed when his barn caught fire Friday morning.

A neighbor saw the blaze and called him to tell him just before 10:30 a.m. Firefighters rushed to the scene, but it was too late. They could only help him save his crane truck, which was parked just outside the barn.

“We poured water on the fire to keep the truck cool,” said West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company Chief Mitch Beck. “We just protected the crane while the owner got the truck out of there.”

He sighed as he looked at the blackened piles that were once a successful business.

“Unfortunately, everything else is a total loss, including the barn,” he said.

It was on Crawford Lane, a dead end street off Tripoli Road.

Firefighters battled the blaze in the bitterly cold, windy weather, getting caked in ice as the water they were pouring on the fire rained on them.