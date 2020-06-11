Everyone is going to the garden centers

“I’d say it’s a 20-30% increase across the board, or better,” he said. “In a lifetime of working in the industry, that’s since 1975, I’ve never see a year like this, except maybe when my dad first opened it, where people were parked along the road.”

Toadlfax Nursery Marketing Director Makinsie Carolus estimated that sales are up about 50% over average years, saying “every day is like Mother’s Day.”

“People just need to feel they’re being productive and they want to be outside,” she said. “And they love to talk out their projects.”

Ann Sartoris of Cambridge was shopping for flowers Wednesday and said the pandemic has led her to buy a lot more landscaping supplies than usual. She and her husband even put in a garden this year.

“Because I’m bored at home,” she said, her voice rising, when asked why. “And it’s so good for my soul.”

Retailers say people who are coming in are from all walks of life. The locals are coming out in droves, they say, but St. Andrews said he has noticed an increased number of summer home owners coming up much earlier than usual.