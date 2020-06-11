Everyone is going to the garden centers

Have you been to Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace Hardware or any of the regional garden centers during the pandemic?
Of course you have!
Everybody has!
St. Andrews Ace Hardware General Manager Dustin St. Andrews said, since the pandemic began, every day has been “like Saturday and Sunday.”
“This past May was insane. I’ve never seen anything like it. Super intense. It just didn’t stop,” he said.
At Ace, staff has struggled to keep garden seeds, soil, watering cans and mulch in stock, as people build bigger gardens than usual and have more time to landscape, he said.
Paint is flying off the shelves and onto walls and fences and decks.
Patio furniture is basically sold out.
Even bird feeders and bird seed have been in short supply, probably because people have more time to watch birds.
St. Andrews said he believes the outings to stores like his have become as much of a social event for customers as a response to a true need for supplies.
“It’s almost like you’re the first social outlet they have,” he said. “They haven’t had any human interaction.”
Frank Troelstra, owner of Garden Time on Quaker Road in Queensbury, said sales of some items are up “200 to 300 percent.” He, like St. Andrews, said seeds and soil and watering cans sold out.
“I’d say it’s a 20-30% increase across the board, or better,” he said. “In a lifetime of working in the industry, that’s since 1975, I’ve never see a year like this, except maybe when my dad first opened it, where people were parked along the road.”
Toadlfax Nursery Marketing Director Makinsie Carolus estimated that sales are up about 50% over average years, saying “every day is like Mother’s Day.”
“People just need to feel they’re being productive and they want to be outside,” she said. “And they love to talk out their projects.”
Ann Sartoris of Cambridge was shopping for flowers Wednesday and said the pandemic has led her to buy a lot more landscaping supplies than usual. She and her husband even put in a garden this year.
“Because I’m bored at home,” she said, her voice rising, when asked why. “And it’s so good for my soul.”
Retailers say people who are coming in are from all walks of life. The locals are coming out in droves, they say, but St. Andrews said he has noticed an increased number of summer home owners coming up much earlier than usual.
Michael and Toni Homenick of Queensbury were shopping for flowers at Garden Time Wednesday to fill freshly built flower boxes. They too said they’re spending a little more time and money on landscaping because of the pandemic.
“And we’re doing a lot more together, whether that’s good or not,” Toni joked.
“Depends on the day,” Michael responded, before turning attention back to the flowers.
Wearing matching Green Bay Packers masks at Ace on Wednesday were Weavertown couple Myron and Susan Klos, who were in Queensbury picking up paint for shutters. They come down about once a week, they said, and aside from the masks, COVID-19 hasn’t changed that. What it has changed is where they get flowers, because hey’ve been having a hard time finding any, with selections depleted all over.
“You should have seen the people at Nemecs (in Warrensburg)!” she said.
But the pandemic hasn’t been all roses for home improvement retailers, especially the local independents.
Toadflax had to put its landscape design division on hold, because it wasn’t allowed by the state. Troelstra said he was disappointed that he and other independent garden centers were forced to close initially for a week when deemed nonessential, while the big box stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot stayed open and sold gobs of garden supplies and flowers.
“Where was the fairness in that?” he said.
The state then deemed them essential because they sell garden plants, but business was lost, he said.
Overall, however, none of the local business owners and managers could complain about the impact on sales of COVID-19. They’re weary, but not complaining.
And shop owners say most people have been very respectful about trying their best to social distance and wear masks.
St. Andrews said a vast majority of people have been great, although a few like to buck the rule.
“It’s a real small percentage that don’t want to wear masks, but we require it, and we just try to be respectful of everybody’s feelings and what’s safest for us and our customers,” he said.
In addition to enjoying increased sales, representatives from all of the local businesses said they feel they’re also providing some needed normalcy for people – and they like that.
“A lot of people said ‘We’re so glad you’re open,’” Troelstra said, and one customer told him, “This is always such a happy place.”
“That makes me feel good,” he said.
Lowe’s and Home Depot officials in Queensbury both referred comment to their corporate communication officials, who did not return phone calls.
