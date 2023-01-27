Every Monday is Locals' Day at Ice Castles

LAKE GEORGE — What has been called the most popular winter attraction in the nation returns to Charles R. Wood Park this month, after attracting over 80,000 spectators to the lake in 2022.

Ice Castles is set to open to the public on Friday, Feb. 3, weather permitting, and once again local residents will be able to experience the winter wonderland at a discounted price.

Locals' Day will take place every Monday this season, excluding holidays and school breaks, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will be on sale for $5 at the gate for residents of the town and village of Lake George.

Last year, the company held one Locals' Day that allowed any resident in Warren County to attend.

Several supervisors on the Warren County Board of Supervisors raised their concerns about excluding residents of other towns in the county at a recent meeting and said they hoped a change would be made in the agreement before opening day, but according to Ice Castles no changes have been made.

"Last season, we had only one dedicated day during the season where we opened just to residents of Warren County. We did this as a way of introducing our attraction to those living in nearby communities. However, this season we have structured our Locals' Day program in Lake George the same way it is in the other markets where Ice Castles operates, limiting it to the residents who are most impacted by the additional traffic that our event brings into the community during weekends," Ice Castles spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski told The Post-Star on Friday.

Details on discounted tickets for local residents can be found on their website.

Ice Castles isn't open yet, but this weekend offers a sneak peak with the opening of the new addition to the winter fortress, the Polar Pub ice bar.

"Although Ice Castles is not open yet, we decided to open the Polar Pub ice bar and Mystic Light Walk this weekend to give people a sneak peak of our newest attractions while we work to get the actual castle open for the season," Smuzynski said.

The ice bar and light trail was open Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and set to also be open on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This weekend's offerings are free, but once the full attraction opens, they will be part of the ticketed price.

Drinks from the ice bar are provided by 10 McGillis Public House in the village and must be purchased.