Evening storm causes damage in area

A Monday evening storm pulled down some trees and power lines in the region, including in Kingsbury and elsewhere in Washington County.
A man was charged with aggravated DWI on Saturday after he drove off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury, police said.
The body of a missing Cambridge woman was discovered in a wooded area off Route 114 in the town of Schaghticoke on Wednesday.
The idea was always to invest in the community of Glens Falls, but mother and son duo, Elizabeth and Ben Miller, never thought they would be venturing further into the restaurant industry.
A Fort Edward man was arrested on Sunday after police said he fired a gun at another vehicle after a motor vehicle crash on Saturday night.
A Hudson Falls woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop.
Police on Saturday issued 46 tickets during a Buckle Up New York checkpoint near Moreau Lake State Park.
A man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly broke into a home in Stillwater naked and attempted to sexually assault one of the residents, police said.
Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo said it was meant as satire when he paid “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley to record a fake endorsement video of Democrat opponent Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.
A Hudson Falls man has been charged with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts in connection with making multiple phone calls to a victim while being held in the Washington County Jail.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested for DWI, with four minors in the car, in Lake George on Friday morning.
