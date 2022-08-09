 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evening storm causes damage in area

A Monday evening storm pulled down some trees and power lines in the region, including in Kingsbury and elsewhere in Washington County.

Storm damage

An early evening storm caused some damage in northern Kingsbury on Monday. Firefighters were at the scene of a tree into a house on Route 36, near the intersection with Rock City Road. Parts of Vaughn Road was also closed because of downed trees and power lines. There were scattered reports of trees down in other parts of Washington County.
