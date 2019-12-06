FORT EDWARD — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency is considering a proposal to buy property at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site for $1, but looming taxes on the property could be a hurdle.
The current property owners, the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., owe about $460,000 in taxes, which includes unpaid school and village taxes from 2018. On Jan. 1, another tax bill will arrive in the mail, said Washington County Treasurer Al Nolette, and that will come to about $410,000.
In total, the LPDC will owe about $870,000 in taxes.
The LPDC is working to subdivide its approximately 80 acres and sell about 25 of it to WL Plastics, a Texas-based plastic pipe manufacturer that intends to build a plant in Fort Edward. The LPDC's sale price to WL Plastics is $796,000.
The local development corporation that owns the old dewatering site in Fort Edward is looking for help from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency in disposing of the some of the property.
So, even if all of the money from the sale goes toward paying taxes, the LPDC will still owe about $74,000.
If the IDA decides to accept the property from the LPDC for $1, the property will be taken off the tax rolls, but Nolette said the IDA would be responsible for the remaining taxes.
Nolette said in a phone interview Friday he has notified IDA Chairman Dave O'Brien about the tax situation.
O'Brien said in a phone interview Friday the IDA can only take the property over if it has a clear title, which means the taxes are paid off. He added that it was "really a concern of the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. and WL Plastics to make sure it's free and clear."
The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved tax incentives Wednesday afternoon for WL Plastics Corp., a factor the company had said would influence its decision to purchase property in Fort Edward.
Zachary Middleton, records access officer for the LPDC, acknowledged in a phone interview on Friday that the tax bill, including 2020 taxes, was higher than the proposed sale price.
He added that if WL Plastics moves in, it will be the LPDC's "anchor tenant" at the site. Middleton believes it will then be easier to attract other businesses.
When asked why property assessed at about $5.1 million was being offered to WL Plastics for $796,000, Middleton said it was because of competition.
"Even states are competing," Middleton said. "Some states are giving away property for free, so that's the hard part. ... We couldn't give it away for free because we have tax liabilities."
When asked what the purpose was of creating the LPDC, if the nonprofit organization was looking to give property to the IDA, Middleton said its purpose was always to develop the site.
"It's not an easy undertaking," he said. "The amount of hours I have tied up in this, it's in the hundreds, and we all have other jobs, and we still want to be involved, but they (the IDA) have more resources than we have, and they have a staff that's paid."
The LPDC's proposal for the IDA to take the rest of the property came before the IDA board on Wednesday, after the board heard from the public and then voted to give certain tax incentives to WL Plastics.
At the earlier public hearing, some residents felt the WL Plastics sale was a done deal, and some IDA members were concerned that many residents' questions on environment and health were not answered.
Middleton said the public will have a chance to ask more questions before the sale goes through. The property still has to go through a site plan and subdivision process, which will happen at the town Planning Board, before a sale can happen.
Middleton is a member of the Planning Board, and he said he would recuse himself.
It is not clear when the subdivision will appear before the Planning Board, but Middleton said the meeting would be advertised.
The IDA intends to consider a contract to acquire the approximately 55 acres at its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the Warren County Municipal Center Committee Room on the second floor of 1340 state Route 9, Lake George.
