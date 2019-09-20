QUEENSBURY — The town may place electric vehicle charging stations in its parks.
The goal is to find places where people will actually go. The problem is finding locations that the town owns that draw people year-round. The town has a grant to build up to 10 stations.
“I’m in favor of EV stations! I just don’t want them to sit there and not get used,” said Supervisor John Strough. “I’m not in favor of 10. I don’t think you’re going to get 20 ports used, not enough so that they’re paying for themselves.”
Each charger can charge two cars at once. The town can charge any amount of money it wants for each charge, through a mobile app called Charge Point.
Strough doesn’t want the chargers in public parking lots by Town Hall and the fire department, as originally proposed.
“They don’t have any ancillary services,” he said.
Board member Catherine Atherden is looking for alternatives that would allow the town to add as many chargers as possible.
She proposed adding them in the parking lots at Gurney Lane Recreation Area, Hovey Pond Park and Jenkinsville Park.
Strough disagreed, saying they get few visitors in winter.
In the summer, Gurney Lane is popular because of the pool. But there are trails to use year-round. In the winter, there is sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing and fat bike riding. The town encourages winter visitors by offering coffee and hot chocolate, as well as open bathrooms and showers.
Hovey Pond Park may also draw in a larger year-round crowd this year because the town is building an accessible playground there. The town also built a pavilion, which is proving popular for weddings. There is also a fishing dock, walking trails and a bathroom.
Jenkinsville Park is also a popular three-season park for softball and lacrosse games. It has four softball fields, four other fields often used for lacrosse, a basketball court and eight pickle ball courts. In winter, the playground is still used, but not at the level of the athletic fields.
