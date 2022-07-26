Eurasian Milfoil plants continue to multiply in problem bays

LAKE GEORGE — After being blocked from using an aquatic herbicide to remove milfoil, the Lake George Park Commission is back to the traditional way of getting rid of the invasive species — a costly and time-consuming process.

The commission had received approval in April from both the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency for two trial uses of the aquatic herbicide ProcellaCOR EC — despite pushback from the Lake George Association.

However, in June, after a lawsuit was filed by the association, a New York state Supreme Court judge annulled the permits the commission had acquired and allowed for additional studies and research on the herbicide to be conducted.

As a result of the temporary block, the park commission has used traditional techniques such as hand-harvesting to remove the invasive species.

Every summer on the lake since the early 1900s, scuba divers hand-pluck the plant at the root from the lake bottom and it is sucked up through a tube before being disposed of, has been used to combat the spread of milfoil.

Executive Director Dave Wick said the Lake George Park Commission spends upwards of $400,000 for milfoil treatment annually.

"We are lucky to receive state grants and funding from the Lake George Association, but this price is not sustainable," Wick told the commission at Tuesday's monthly meeting.

He also explained the company hired by the commission to harvest the plant is having an increasingly challenging time finding divers.

"The company hired 15 divers and only three showed up to work the first day. So they began with two boats, but then gained a few more divers and upped it to three boats. Shortly after, those divers quit and they were back to two," Wick said.

Harris Bay

Historically, Harris Bay has one of the highest concentrations of Eurasian milfoil growth. Almost 25,000 pounds of milfoil were removed from that bay alone in 2021.

Harris Bay resident Heidi Taflan expressed her concerns over the plant's increased presence.

"I have pulled matted, milfoil out of my swimming area every day," she said.

Taflan suggested that the number of boats at the nearby marina or the increase in anchored boats in the bay could be contributing factors.

She inquired about the possibility of a no-anchoring zone in the residential bay or limiting the number.

"I appreciate all the work being done. I don't want any of this to be taken as criticism, but I want to know what we can do as residents to get more done," Taflan told the commission.

Chairman Ken Parker told Taflan that she had taken the first step.

"This is why we hold a public comment period at the end of our meetings. You're the kind of folks we need to hear about," Parker said.

Wick offered a future meeting with Taflan and any other interested Harris Bay residents to continue to address address and discuss these issues.

Bill Mason, a member of the commission as well as Harris Bay resident and member of the Queensbury Board of Assessment review, said he would join the meeting to discuss Taflan's suggestion of the Harris Bay Marina's taxes being used toward milfoil removal costs.

Commission member Catherine LaBombard said the implementation of the septic inspection and regulation program will also help combat the invasive species.

"I think a lot of these faulty systems are releasing extra nutrients into the lake, causing the milfoil to proliferate more," she said.