Nathan Etu has been endorsed by the Warren County Republican Committee both to replace the outgoing Warren County Supervisor Hilary Stec of Queensbury and to run for her seat this November.

“I was endorsed by the Queensbury Republican Committee on July 12, 2023 to replace Supervisor Stec on the November ballot for the Warren County Board of Supervisors following her recent resignation announcement,” Etu wrote to The Post-Star in an email. “I was also selected as the Committee’s choice to seek the appointment by the Queensbury Town Board to complete the Supervisor’s current term.

Etu is a real estate manager at RACER Trust and has a background in geography, cartography and GIS, geographic information systems. He has served on the Town of Queensbury Planning Board since May 2022.

Stec, who is in the process of divorcing her husband state Sen. Dan Stec, had not delivered a resignation letter to the county, but had announced she was stepping down. She is moving out of the area, she said in a statement. Stec has held the position for only five months, since February 2023, after she was appointed by the Queensbury Town Board to fill the vacancy when Rachel Seeber resigned.

Stec did not wish to comment further for this story.