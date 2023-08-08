Nathan Etu, Republican, won a close 3-2 vote at the Queensbury Town Board meeting Monday night to represent the town on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The Queensbury Town Board interviewed all candidates before the nominating process.

Etu will serve in an interim position, replacing Hilary Stec who recently resigned. He will be one of five Queensbury Supervisors who serve on the County board of 20. He has also served on the Queensbury Planning Board for 15 months.

“I wanted to say thank you for your confidence, for appointing me to this position. As I’ve said to each of you, I will work extremely hard for our community in this role. I will do so with integrity, civility, and professionalism,” Etu said to the board.

Etu graduated Queensbury High School in 2001. In 2014, he earned a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Eastern Michigan University, plus an MBA from UMass Lowell in 2021.

“He has extensive experience in the industrial real estate and land use planning fields. As the county enters its Master Plan Review, this would be a great attribute,” Ward 4 Councilman Tim McNulty said, adding, “I found that he wants to serve in this position and serve the county. He has a strong sense of duty to his community.”

In a 3-2 vote along party lines, Etu defeated David Strainer, a Democrat and Howard Hanna real estate broker. Town Supervisor John Strough and Ward 2 Councilman Harrison Freer nominated Strainer.

Early this year, Strainer ran to fill this same seat left vacant by County Supervisor Rachel Seeber’s departure. The vacant seat went to Stec.

Town Supervisor John Strough remarked that if David Strainer was nominated back then, the Town Board might not be in this position today.

“David Strainer brings to the table six years of county experience. He’s known for his fair mindedness, his knowledge of the subject material, plus he has the time and patience,” Strough added during his nomination of Strainer.

Ultimately, Supervisor Strough expressed confidence in Etu and made it clear he will help the incoming County Supervisor navigate the new job.

“I look forward to working with you and I’ll be there to help you,” Strough told Etu.