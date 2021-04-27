Essity to move warehouse from Saratoga Springs to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Essity is moving its warehouse operations from Saratoga Springs into two facilities located at 5 and 7 Pruyn’s Island Drive in Glens Falls, the company announced on Tuesday.

The reason for the change is to move its warehouse closer to Essity’s South Glens Falls production facility, which will improve efficiency and allow the company to meet its sustainability goals by reducing miles driven.

Steve Duell, site manager at Essity’s South Glens Falls and Greenwich facilities, said the relocation is another example of the company’s investment in the Glens Falls area.

“An important aspect of the new warehouse space is its proximity to our South Glens Falls and Greenwich production operations,” he said in a news release. “The space is much closer and enables us to better support our sustainability goals for resource efficiency in the value chain."

He added that Essity is upgrading the space with new docks, energy-efficient lighting and refurbished landscaping.