The Essity plant in South Glens Falls, maker of bath tissue, hand towels and napkins, has shut down, the corporate office announced today. They company says they will close all operations in New York by the end of the year. The company also owns a converting facility in Greenwich and a warehouse/distribution center in Saratoga.

The company said in a statement that approximately 300 employees work across those locations.

"This is an extremely difficult decision," Michael Olive said in an interview this morning. He is the plant director for Essity’s sites in New York State. "We certainly understand the impact."

He said the company has already spoken to local municipalities about the closure and that they will offer job fairs, resume writing clinics and similar events to help workers find jobs.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Kusnierz said the county received a letter from Essity this morning, but that there had been no prior discussions with the company.

He is talking to other supervisors and county officials and has reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office to get relief funds for impacted employees and families.

He said about 210 of the affected employees live in Saratoga County and 90 in Washington County.

The locations in the United States where Essity is focusing their operations are actively looking for employees, and those in New York will be asked to apply for positions elsewhere.

He said the company will submit paperwork later today to New York State. Under the New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, employers with 50 or more employees must submit paperwork with the state and give 90 days notice of termination.

"Our employees were given their 90-day notice today," Olive said.

News tipsters to The Post-Star said that the employees were marched out of the building, but Olive said they were not forced out, and some were asked to help with the shutdown.

Employees who reported for work for the 8:30 this morning were told the plant had shut down, he said, and then were told they could go home.

"They continue to receive pay and benefits" for the next 90 days, he said, adding that they will negotiate with the United Steelworkers Local Union 4-1478 in Glens Falls, which represents Essity workers.

Amy Bellcourt, vice president of communications for the company, said the move came in part from a shift in the way that paper is dispensed. The South Glens Falls plant produced the paper products for commercial use in offices, universities, airports and elsewhere, she said. Those locations work on what she said are "systems dispensers" and other plants in the United States have gotten the necessary upgrades and innovation to better produce products for those systems.

The company makes these products under the Tork PeakServe brand, and "Essity will continue focusing on manufacturing and selling these value-adding proprietary products while sunsetting products that are not as relevant in today’s market," the press release said.

Michael Goot and Alex Portal contributed to this report.