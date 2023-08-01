The paper industry regionally is OK, despite the announced closure of the Essity paper plant in South Glens Falls and other facilities in Saratoga County. For the 300 people who will be laid off starting in October, there are jobs to be had, but those may be elsewhere in the Capital Region. Overall, the closure is likely an unfortunate event for the greater Glens Falls area but not likely a trend in the industry.

This is according to Don Wiesenforth, the Senior Vice President of the Center for Economic Growth’s Business Growth Solutions in Albany.

"I tend to think it’s an isolated, macroeconomic issue," he said of the Essity closure. He did not want to downplay the stress of those people in South Glens Falls, but he said there are unfilled, well-paid jobs out there.

The output for the industry has been the highest level since 2001, Wiesenforth said, indicating to him that the closure of the plant in South Glens Falls is not the harbinger of a failing industry in the area.

When it comes to manufacturing: "Overall, the region is blossoming."

Joe Raccuia, the CEO and owner of Morcon Tissue in Eagle Bridge, N.Y. between Cambridge and Hoosic Falls, said he is seeing a positive future too.

"I feel horrible that it’s closing,” he said of Essity. At the same time, he saw that Essity bought Wausaw Paper about four years ago, and that positioned the company more in the Midwest and less in the East. "This was no surprise to me that they would close the New York businesses.”

Tori Riley of the Saratoga Economic Development Corporation shared a similar sentiment.

Riley said that the economic pressure a manufacturing plant faces is not just from external sources such as another company, but internally from its own management. They are always looking to save money in labor or through technological efficiency.

Essity’s Tork products are made in plants in the Midwest where the company had improved the facilities. The official company statements on the local closures said they were focusing more on that line of products which are not made here.

Dave O’Brien of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency said it is hard to say “why the dart landed on South Glens Falls, Greenwich and Saratoga Springs,” but a company will look internally at many factors from interest rates and inflation, to the ease of doing business in a state, or to the ease of retrofitting an older plant.

"It becomes an accumulation of all of them (the various factors) when decisions are made,” he said. Like others he said that he feels badly for the people laid off, but he too looked to the unfilled manufacturing positions that need qualified candidates.

Raccuia said one must understand that the paper industry is not one large industry but is divided by the type of paper. A company such as Glens Falls’ Finch Paper makes paper for printing books or for use in a home, ink-jet printer, a totally different product than what his company makes.

His company and Essity make “away from home” tissue while others make “at home” tissue. It’s the difference between toilet paper made for a home bathroom versus paper made for the toilet stall in a restaurant.

Right now, despite inflation that is keeping some people home, post-pandemic activity is getting people out of the house, which drives demand for “away from home” paper products.

"The growth opportunities continue to be very strong for us," Raccuia said.

Morcon has two facilities in the planning stages, one is in Eagle Bridge and one is in South Carolina.

His company is looking to the Essity closure as a chance to bring on some quality talent and work with their human resources team, he said.

Those interviewed said New York can be a tough place to run a business, but they did not believe that was the deciding factor in Essity’s pull-out.

CEG’s Wiesenforth said he was recently talking to a woman who helped companies move manufacturing out of country at the start of her career. Now she is moving them back.

"I’m certain that’s going on with manufacturers in this area,” he said.

Scroll down for Post-Star coverage of the Essity closure.