Essity celebrates Global Handwashing Day

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls' Essity celebrated Global Handwashing Day on Thursday in an effort to bring attention back to a habit that helps fight coronavirus.
At the start of the pandemic, people focused on hand-washing, often singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice to ensure they scrubbed for 20 seconds.But now people may be slacking off, Essity officials said.
So Essity sent out press releases and how-to videos "reminding people that it’s still vitally important to remember to wash your hands, and that proper technique is critical."
Support Local Journalism
Essity makes the Tork brand of paper towels, napkins, tissues and toilet paper.
Essity senior scientist and "hand hygiene specialist" Carolyn Berland filmed a video demonstrating how to wash hands. Essity also put out a downloadable program that teachers could use to teach young children, even virtually, and an app called "Ella's Handwashing Adventure."
“Global Handwashing Day is a timely opportunity for us to hit the 'reminder' button on our own hand hygiene practices. As some aspects of our lives — work, school, sports — resume even in a restricted capacity, we are still in a public health crisis. Remembering to stay vigilant with hand-washing with soap and thorough drying, especially as flu season and colder months approach, should be an even greater priority for all," said spokesman Amy Bellcourt.
The "five steps of proper handwashing":
- Wet your hands
- Apply soap
- Scrub your hands for 20 seconds (cleaning every part of your hands and wrists)
- Rinse thoroughly
- Dry thoroughly with a clean paper towel
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.