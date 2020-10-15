Essity celebrates Global Handwashing Day

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls' Essity celebrated Global Handwashing Day on Thursday in an effort to bring attention back to a habit that helps fight coronavirus.

At the start of the pandemic, people focused on hand-washing, often singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice to ensure they scrubbed for 20 seconds.But now people may be slacking off, Essity officials said.

So Essity sent out press releases and how-to videos "reminding people that it’s still vitally important to remember to wash your hands, and that proper technique is critical."

Essity makes the Tork brand of paper towels, napkins, tissues and toilet paper.

Essity senior scientist and "hand hygiene specialist" Carolyn Berland filmed a video demonstrating how to wash hands. Essity also put out a downloadable program that teachers could use to teach young children, even virtually, and an app called "Ella's Handwashing Adventure."