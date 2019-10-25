{{featured_button_text}}

Early voting starts Saturday!

Every voter gets to vote once, so if you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day. There is no way to cancel a ballot once it is submitted.

In Essex County, early voting will be at the Essex County Public Safety building, 702 Stowersville Rd., Lewis.

Voters will sign in using an electronic polling book, but will fill out a paper ballot and feed it into a ballot scanner machines in the same way that ballots are collected on Election Day. The ballots will be counted with all other ballots on Election Day.

Hours for early voting will be:

Sat., Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

