Essex County reports first COVID-19 death

Essex County had its first coronavirus death Tuesday.

A resident of Essex Center, a nursing home in Elizabethtown, died, a Public Health official said.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones, and the health care workers who helped care for this individual,” Public Health Director Linda Beers said in a news release. “We’re very disheartened to have a death in our county.”

Now Public Health is trying to trace the infection back to its source.

Some staff at the home have tested positive in the past, but no one is currently positive, Beers said. However, because the incubation period for coronavirus is so long, the patient could have been infected weeks ago.

Every resident has now been tested and the county is awaiting results.

“We’re doing contact tracing on anybody who has had contact with the resident,” she said. “We’re working really hard, following all the protocols.”

Essex Center had one staff member test positive, said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz. He noted that the center was “full equipped with PPE (personal protective equipment) since early March” and that staff are screened at the door before every shift.