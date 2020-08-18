Essex County reports first COVID-19 death

Essex County had its first coronavirus death Tuesday.
A resident of Essex Center, a nursing home in Elizabethtown, died, a Public Health official said.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones, and the health care workers who helped care for this individual,” Public Health Director Linda Beers said in a news release. “We’re very disheartened to have a death in our county.”
Now Public Health is trying to trace the infection back to its source.
Some staff at the home have tested positive in the past, but no one is currently positive, Beers said. However, because the incubation period for coronavirus is so long, the patient could have been infected weeks ago.
Every resident has now been tested and the county is awaiting results.
“We’re doing contact tracing on anybody who has had contact with the resident,” she said. “We’re working really hard, following all the protocols.”
Essex Center had one staff member test positive, said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz. He noted that the center was “full equipped with PPE (personal protective equipment) since early March” and that staff are screened at the door before every shift.
But despite their efforts, they have a “small cluster” of at least two people — one staff person and the resident who died, he said.
“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the resident who passed away. The health and safety of our residents and staff are first and foremost our number one priority,” he said.
Essex Center has not been allowing visitors. To avoid large group gatherings, staff members have even been broadcasting bingo into each resident’s room so that they can play while apart.
In other news, two more states were added to the state’s mandatory quarantine list: Delaware and Alaska.
People must quarantine for 14 days after traveling from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The state Liquor Authority and state police visited 976 bars and restaurants and did not find any violations, for the first time since they began inspecting. They are enforcing masks, social distancing and related rules.
In Warren County, officials were working Tuesday to figure out how to handle gym inspections before the reopening date of Aug. 24. State guidelines say the local health department will inspect, but Warren County and other small counties do not do their own inspections because they don’t have environmental program inspectors on staff. In Warren County, the regional New York State Department of Health inspects restaurants and other facilities.
Later this week, county officials will announce how gyms are going to be inspected and what agency will perform the inspection.
In the meantime, gym owners should review the state rules for gym reopenings and file the business affirmation at forward.ny.gov. The link for the state rules is: www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/Gyms_and_Fitness_Centers_Detailed_Guidelines.pdf
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported that it is COVID-free for the first time since June 17. There were five recoveries, including an asymptomatic person whose test results were delayed for more than two weeks. The person’s positive test was announced Monday, but Health Services determined the person was officially recovered Tuesday because the person had no symptoms and had been tested more than 14 days ago.
- Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones appealed for caution despite the lack of cases. “Having no active COVID cases is obviously good news, but we should not let down our guard. Mask use, social distancing and handwashing are still imperative as we hope to keep our case number at zero,” she said.
- Warren County has no new cases and no one sick, with a total of 289 confirmed cases and 255 recoveries among those cases.
- Washington County reported one person tested positive and two others recovered, for a total of 248 confirmed cases and 229 recoveries. There are six people still ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported six people tested positive for a total of 834 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 771 recoveries. There are 46 people still sick, two of whom are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga towns, one person from Corinth is sick, as are one person from Hadley, three people from Moreau and two people from Wilton. That is unchanged from Monday.
- Essex County did not report its totals, except to say that the person who was hospitalized Monday is still hospitalized.
- The Capital District reported a total of 34 new cases Monday, a positive test rate of 0.8%. Cases were spread throughout the region, with nine in Schenectady County, six each in Columbia and Rennselaer counties, five in Saratoga County, four in Albany County, two in Greene County and one each in Warren and Washington, which had a 0.5% and 0.6% positive test rate respectively. Schenectady County continued to have the highest rate of positive tests, at 1.7%. The goal is to be under 1%.
- Statewide, 655 people tested positive Monday, a 0.98% positive test rate. There were 537 people hospitalized with coronavirus and nine people died.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus patients, an increase of two from Monday, and Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
