Essex County preps for new bus system for High Peaks hikers

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism and the Adirondack Mountain Club are expected to help advertise the shuttle and communicate how it works to hikers.

The state’s $1.2 million investment will only fund the shuttle system’s first season of operation. It’s unclear if the county would receive funding again next year to continue the program, but Gillilland has said the county will nevertheless have use for the buses: With the Winter World University Games (also known as Winter Universiade) set to land in Lake Placid in January 2023, the county will likely need the extra capacity to accommodate the expected influx of visitors. The games are expected to attract around 2,500 student-athletes to the area.

The new funding from the state comes on the heels of a difficult summer for the small town of Keene.

An influx of hiker traffic along the Route 73 corridor stretched the town’s limited resources, at times overwhelming the town’s available staff and Garden shuttle. The increased amount of foot traffic coincided with a roadside Route 73 parking ban the state put in place this past May.