You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Essex County pre-emptively declares emergency
0 comments
web only

Essex County pre-emptively declares emergency

{{featured_button_text}}
Essex County Board of Supervisors

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland shakes hands with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Willsboro, on Monday after she swore him in as Essex County Chair at the Essex County Court House in Elizabethtown. On Tuesday, Gillilland declared a state of emergency pre-emptively for Essex County.

 Griffin Kelly, Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Shaun Gillillan, Essex County Board of Supervisors chairman, issued a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the new coronavirus.

He emphasized that there are no cases of virus in the county but that if an outbreak occurs, the declaration could allow the county to respond quickly. Procurement policies to buy essential supplies could be waived, for example.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News