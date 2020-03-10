Essex County pre-emptively declares emergency

-
Shaun Gillillan, Essex County Board of Supervisors chairman, issued a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the new coronavirus.
He emphasized that there are no cases of virus in the county but that if an outbreak occurs, the declaration could allow the county to respond quickly. Procurement policies to buy essential supplies could be waived, for example.
Kathleen Moore
Kathleen Moore
reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls
