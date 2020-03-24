Essex County offers advice to weekend visitors

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Supervisors offered words of advice to people traveling to the region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, the county has seen an influx of travelers from outside of the county booking short term rentals, staying at second homes and visitors from downstate in the heart of the global pandemic.

Supervisors are also calling for all property owners to remove short-term rental listings on Airbnb and Vrbo immediately and to not rent out their homes. The county also enacted an executive order that all gatherings are canceled or postponed until at least April 22. This includes multiple families renting at short-term rentals.

Essex County has had four confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday and none originated within the county.

Officials are urging visitors to stay home and not put the residents of Essex County in danger and strain valuable resources such as a lack of medical facilities.

According to a news release, the county has no test kits available.

